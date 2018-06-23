Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles visited by FIFA president Infantino after Iceland win

World Cup 2018 FIFA president congratulates Super Eagles over Iceland victory

FIFA president had the pleasure of meeting the Super Eagles players after the win against Iceland.

  • Published:
FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, June 22. play Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the Super Eagles (Twitter/Toyin Ibitoye)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, June 22.

The Super Eagles overcame a stubborn Iceland team with Ahmed Musa emerging the hero with two second-half goals.

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

Infantino was accompanied to the Super Eagles dressing room alongside officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) such as President Amaju Pinnick, Vice presidents Shehu Dikko and Seyi Akinwunmi alongside coach Gernot Rohr.

 

Media officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye confirmed the visit of the FIFA president to the players dressing room with a statement on his official Twitter account.

The message said, “FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the dressing rooms of Iceland and Nigeria after yesterday's game. Here, he poses with @thenff top brass and coach Gernot Rohr in the @NGSuperEagles dressing room.”

 

Infantino is no stranger to Nigeria as he attended the NFF Awards held in Lagos earlier in the year where he gave a speech.

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play (Getty Images)

The Su[per Eagles have a chance to qualify to the round of 16 when they take on Argentina in their final group game on Tuesday, June 26.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

