FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has insisted that Amaju Melvin Pinnick remains the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) despite a Chris Giwa faction assuming leadership.

Pinnick is still on administrative duties as NFF president at the 2018 FIFA World Cu as he has been since 2014.

However, a Supreme Court verdict has installed Chris Giwa as the president and he has since assumed the role despite another Federal High Court in Jos adjourning the decision till September 25.

Giwa lost the case of the election to Pinnick even when he appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and his he has been serving a ban as he is not recognized by the world football body.

Speaking at a press conference in Russia, Infantino stated that the rules of leadership at the NFF are stated clearly and if the country does not comply FIFA will not hesitate to ban the country.

He said, “The situation is very clear, there can be no interference in the running of the association… That’s the end of it. If any external body thinks they can change this, then, of course, Nigeria could be banned.”

"“It is a very clear cut and simple case as far as we are concerned. And we have made this very clear and maybe you can help us transmit it if we didn’t come across very clear enough.”

If the situation is not resolved in time Nigeria's ban may rule the country out of international football events.

Enyimba Nigeria's sole representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup which be excluded, the Super Eagles will not take part in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).