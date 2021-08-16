RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

German Zinnbauer quits Orlando Pirates after season-opening loss

German Josef Zinnbauer has quit as Orlando Pirates coach after winning 35 and drawing 20 of 68 matches in charge

German Josef Zinnbauer has quit as Orlando Pirates coach after winning 35 and drawing 20 of 68 matches in charge Creator: Phill Magakoe
German Josef Zinnbauer has quit as Orlando Pirates coach after winning 35 and drawing 20 of 68 matches in charge Creator: Phill Magakoe

German Josef Zinnbauer quit as coach of leading South African club Orlando Pirates on Monday after losing his first match of the season, the club announced.

The 51-year-old, who took charge of the Soweto outfit in 2019, did not mention  the surprise 2-1 home defeat by Swallows in a MTN 8 knockout competition quarter-final in his farewell comments.

"I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation," Zinnbauer said.

Under Zinnbauer, Pirates ended a five-season trophy drought when they won the MTN 8 last year, the highlight of a reign that included 35 victories, 20 draws and 13 losses in all competitions.

The former midfielder flopped in continental competitions, though, with Pirates humbled 5-1 on aggregate by Raja Casablanca of Morocco in a 2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final.

Mandla Ncikazi, who joined Pirates during the close season to assist Zinnbauer after exceeding expectations by taking Golden Arrows to fourth in the last league, is a possible successor.

The South African Premiership kicks off this weekend with Pirates hosting Stellenbosch on Saturday and visiting Marumo Gallants three days later. 

