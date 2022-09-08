Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

The former Stoke City star is retired from football but has found a new career in another sport.

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup
Former Super Eagles star Peter Osaze Odemwingie may be retired, but he is not done with professional sport.

Odemwingie retired from professional football in January 2019 but has revealed that he is on his way to becoming a professional golfer.

Osaze is an avid fan of the sport and has been seen playing the game on numerous occasions.

The Nigerian has now taken his love for golf to a new level, stating he has completed level two of his professional golf exams and is heading into the final year of his studies.

Osaze said: I am happy to share the news that: Year 2 exams ✅ , Level 2 coaching ⛳️ ✅ and I am heading into the final Year 3 of the professional golf studies 📜. All that with the help of good people 🙏🏽 (+ 🛌 that kept me on course which we will share in due course.

After sharing the news, Osaze got a response from the PGA tour, congratulating him with a video of when he started his golf journey.

Osaze had a storied football career before picking up the game of golf. The former Nigerian international started his career with Akademia CSKA before moving to Nigeria to join Bendel Insurance.

Osaze spent three years at Bendel before joining La Louviere in 2002. After a two-year spell with the Belgian side, Osaze joined Ligue 1 side Lille. He took in another three years at Lille before moving back to Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Nigerian spent three years with the Russian side before moving to the Premier League, where he signed for West Brom.

Osaze's profile rose following his move to the Premier League. He scored 15 goals in his debut season in the English top flight.

Osaze Odemwingie (Twitter/West Brom)
The Super Eagles star had a fairly successful time at The Hawthorns before further spells at Cardiff City, Stoke City, Bristol City, and Rotherham.

After leaving England, Osaze had a short spell in Indonesia with Madura United before retiring from the sport.

