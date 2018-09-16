Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo goal reactions for Juventus vs Sassuolo 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts to Juventus star first goal against Sassuolo

Twitter users were full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo as he proved to be the match winner for Juvenrus against Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Juventus against Sassuolo (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first and second goals for Juventus in their 2-1 win over Sassuolo in an Italian Serie A game played on Sunday, September 16 which sent Twitter users into overdrive.

Before the game against Sassuolo Ronaldo failed to score in previous league games against Chievo Verona, Lazio, and Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

His struggles in front of goal made several pundits, critics question if at 33-years-old Ronaldo was still able to deliver when it mattered.

play Cristiano Ronaldo had not scored in three games for Juventus (Omnisport)

The forward who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus has however responded in trademark fashion when it mattered the most for his side this season.

Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sassuolo

Ronaldo opted to stay back  in training for the international break and did not feature for Portugal in their games against Croatia and Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo did not go for the unternational break (Getty Images)

His hardwork in training paid off as he was difference between for Juventus who came up against a strong Sassuolo defence.

Ronaldo opened the scoring to break the Sassuolo resistance in the 50th minute and was again on target when he converted a ball through to him by Emre Can in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo was a man on fire as Juventus beat Sassuolo (Juventus)

 

Twitter users were in awe of the performance of the reigning World Player of the Year, as he dominated the trends, here are reactions to his goals and performance against Juventus.

Popular football pundit Gary Lineker said, "When I said @Cristiano’s goal was the first of many, I didn’t necessarily mean in this game, but he’s just bagged another. A prolific, prodigious professional."

 

"Ronaldo's second goal for Juventus. Beautiful finish."

 

"Ronaldo could have had 4 or 5 here. He doesn't want you guys to win this giveaway. What a savage."

"It took Cristiano Ronaldo 4 games and 28 shots to score his first goal in La Liga last season. It’s taken him exactly 4 games and 28 shots again to open his Juventus account in Serie A this season."

"What’s that? Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus?"

"Ronaldo shaking hands with players better than him."

 

Ronaldo sets record against Sassuolo

The goal also meant that Ronaldo has scored his 400th in league competitions across Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo now has 400 league goals in total (Juventus)

 

His overall league total includes two for Juventus in the Italian Serie A, three for Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Primiera Liga, 311 for Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga, and 84 for Manchester United in the English Premier League.

He will aim to add to his tally when Juventus take on Valencia in their first group game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 19.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to finalbullet
3 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with...bullet

