Fabregas apologizes for liking tweet that celebrated Conte's sack

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has apologized for liking the tweet that celebrated Antonio Conte’s sack.

Fabregas who is still under contract under Chelsea liked a comment by a Twitter user who celebrated the sack of Conte.

The Twitter user message said, “Yessssssssss Conte gonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

Fabregas liked the comment and the Twitter user responded with a message which said, "O my God. Fabregassssssssssssssssssssss like my tweet. Now everyone definitely gonna understand! It's big relief for Chelsea team!!!!!'.”

The Spain international almost immediately tendered an apology on his official Twitter account in response to his action.

Fabregas stated that the like for the comment was a mistake as his message suggested.

He said, “Pressed by mistake. Sorry.” Referring to the blunder he made by liking the comment.

Following his apology, Fabregas also released a message on his official Twitter account in tribute to the departed Conte.

He wrote, “Thank you, Mister, for another Premier League title and FA Cup. It wasn't easy for me to convince you in the beginning but in the end, I hope I did you proud! Good luck for the future. #CFC.”

His message is, however, has done little to dispute that he had a not so personal relationship with the Italian manager.

