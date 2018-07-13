Pulse.ng logo
Fabregas apologizes for liking tweet that celebrated Conte's sack

Fabregas has state that he made a mistake liking a tweet celebrating Conte's departure from Chelsea.

  • Published:
Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has apologized for liking the tweet that celebrated Antonio Conte’s sack. play (Twitter/Chelsea)

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has apologized for liking the tweet that celebrated Antonio Conte’s sack.

Fabregas who is still under contract under Chelsea liked a comment by a Twitter user who celebrated the sack of Conte.

The Twitter user message said, “Yessssssssss Conte gonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

Fabregas liked the comment and the Twitter user responded with a message which said, "O my God. Fabregassssssssssssssssssssss like my tweet. Now everyone definitely gonna understand! It's big relief for Chelsea team!!!!!'.”

Cesc Fabregas stats

The Spain international almost immediately tendered an apology on his official Twitter account in response to his action.

Fabregas stated that the like for the comment was a mistake as his message suggested.

He said, “Pressed by mistake. Sorry.” Referring to the blunder he made by liking the comment.

play Fabregas has replied to liking a message on Antonio Conte's sack (Twitter)

Following his apology, Fabregas also released a message on his official Twitter account in tribute to the departed Conte.

He wrote, “Thank you, Mister, for another Premier League title and FA Cup. It wasn't easy for me to convince you in the beginning but in the end, I hope I did you proud! Good luck for the future. #CFC.”

 

His message is, however, has done little to dispute that he had a not so personal relationship with the Italian manager.

Chelsea stats

The 31-year-old who missed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will hope to gain the trust of the new manager at Stamford Bridge for the 2018/19 season.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

