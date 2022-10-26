Turn your 1k to 10k with these sure Conference League straight wins on Bet9ja

Matchday five of the UEFA Conference League is around the corner and with it comes another opportunity for punters to cashout.
Here are six straight wins with odds culled from Bet9ja to maximise your chances of winning on Thursday.
Bet9ja accumulator odds on UEFA Europa Conference League
Nice vs Partizan Belgrade: Nice to win @ 1.72 odds
West Ham vs Silkeborg: West Ham to win @ 1.42 odds
Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Yerevan: Slovan Bratislava to win @ 1.46 odds
Basel vs Vilnius FK Zalgiris: Basel to win @ 1.38 odds
Villarreal vs Hapoel Beer Sheva: Villarreal to win @ 1.40 odds
Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar: AZ Alkmaar to win @ 1.50 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.33 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Nice vs Partizan Belgrade
Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Nice to win
Odds: 1.72 on Bet9ja
Nice go into this game against table-topping Partizan knowing that failure to win would significantly hurt their chances of progressing to the next round.
The French team have the better players and will also have home advantage in their favour, all the more reason to back them to win this game.
West Ham vs Silkeborg
Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: West Ham to win
Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja
West Ham have already secured a spot in the next round having won all four group stage games so far and they may yet be on course for a 100% group stage record.
It is difficult to see any other realistic outcome here other than a home win, especially since West Ham won the reverse fixture 3-2.
Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Yerevan
Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Slovan Bratislava to win
Odds: 1.46 on Bet9ja
Slovan Bratislava are currently third in Group H but a win in this game could take them to second and put them in pole position to advance to the next round.
The only home game Slovan have ever played against this opposition ended in a 5-0 win for them which is a good omen for this encounter.
Basel vs Vilnius FK Zalgiris
Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Basel to win
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
Basel are currently top of Group H and could secure qualification to the next round with a win against Vilnius Zalgiris who are currently bottom of the group.
Basel have won six of their last nine home games and also won the reverse fixture of this game which should give them a confidence boost.
Villarreal vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Villarreal to win
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Villarreal are top of the group having won every game so far and they face Hapoel Beer Sheva who are still winless in this tournament.
The Spanish team are clear favourites to win despite recently losing head coach Unai Emery to Aston Villa.
Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar
Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: AZ Alkmaar to win
Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja
AZ Alkmaar are currently top of Group E but still need a win to guarantee their progression to the next round.
Lucky for them, they are up against winless Vaduz whom they thrashed 4-1 in the reverse fixture, a result that may well repeat itself on Thursday evening.
