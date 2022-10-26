Turn your 1k to 10k with these sure Conference League straight wins on Bet9ja

Here are six straight wins with odds culled from Bet9ja to maximise your chances of winning on Thursday.

Bet9ja accumulator odds on UEFA Europa Conference League

Nice vs Partizan Belgrade: Nice to win @ 1.72 odds

West Ham vs Silkeborg: West Ham to win @ 1.42 odds

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Yerevan: Slovan Bratislava to win @ 1.46 odds

Basel vs Vilnius FK Zalgiris: Basel to win @ 1.38 odds

Villarreal vs Hapoel Beer Sheva: Villarreal to win @ 1.40 odds

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar: AZ Alkmaar to win @ 1.50 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.33 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Nice vs Partizan Belgrade

Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Nice to win

Odds: 1.72 on Bet9ja

Nice go into this game against table-topping Partizan knowing that failure to win would significantly hurt their chances of progressing to the next round.

The French team have the better players and will also have home advantage in their favour, all the more reason to back them to win this game.

West Ham vs Silkeborg

Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: West Ham to win

Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja

West Ham have already secured a spot in the next round having won all four group stage games so far and they may yet be on course for a 100% group stage record.

It is difficult to see any other realistic outcome here other than a home win, especially since West Ham won the reverse fixture 3-2.

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Yerevan

Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Slovan Bratislava to win

Odds: 1.46 on Bet9ja

Slovan Bratislava are currently third in Group H but a win in this game could take them to second and put them in pole position to advance to the next round.

The only home game Slovan have ever played against this opposition ended in a 5-0 win for them which is a good omen for this encounter.

Basel vs Vilnius FK Zalgiris

Thursday, October 27, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Basel to win

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

Basel are currently top of Group H and could secure qualification to the next round with a win against Vilnius Zalgiris who are currently bottom of the group.

Basel have won six of their last nine home games and also won the reverse fixture of this game which should give them a confidence boost.

Villarreal vs Hapoel Beer Sheva

Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Villarreal to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Villarreal are top of the group having won every game so far and they face Hapoel Beer Sheva who are still winless in this tournament.

The Spanish team are clear favourites to win despite recently losing head coach Unai Emery to Aston Villa.

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar

Thursday, October 27, 17:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: AZ Alkmaar to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

AZ Alkmaar are currently top of Group E but still need a win to guarantee their progression to the next round.

