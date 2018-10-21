Pulse.ng logo
Asisat Oshoala wins league in China with Dalian Quanjian

Asisat Oshoala wins 2nd league title in China with Dalian Quanjian

Asisat Oshoala has been crowned champion again with Dalian Quanjian for the second time.

  • Published:
Dalian Quanjian play Asisat and her teammates have a four point lead over their next rivals (Dalian Quanjian)

Dalian Quanjian were crowned champions after they played out a 0-0 draw with Jiangsu Suning W on Saturday, October 20.

The result meant that Dalian Quanjian were mathematically crowned champions as they have 32 points from 13 games while second placed Jiangsu Suning W have 28 points from the same amount of league games.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala is a winner in China (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

 

With a four point lead over Jiangsu Suning W and just one game left Asisat and her Dalian Quanjian are already champions.

This is her second league title in China after she joined Dalian Quanjian as she won the league in her first season when she joined from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017.

The reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year celebrated the victory through a picture and a message on her official Instagram account.

Asisat Oshoala play The Africa Women's Player of the Year is the top scorer in China (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

The message said, “Thank You Almighty Allah For Another One, You are the greatest...2018 League Championsssss.....BUZZZZIIINNGG..... DALIAN QUANJIAN”

 

Before her move outside the country to Arsenal Ladies and Dalian Quanjian, Asisat previously played for Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) sides FC Robo and Rivers Angels.

Dalian Quanjian play Asisat is expected to return to action with the Super Falcons (Dalian Quanjian)

 

They are expected to celebrate their league title in their last game of the season against Changchun Dazhong W on Saturday, October 27.

Asisat is among the 48 Super Falcons players called up by Thomas Dennerby for the upcoming 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) which kicks off in November 2018.

