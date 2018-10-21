Asisat Oshoala wins 2nd league title in China with Dalian Quanjian

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Dalian Quanjian were crowned champions after they played out a 0-0 draw with Jiangsu Suning W on Saturday, October 20.

The result meant that Dalian Quanjian were mathematically crowned champions as they have 32 points from 13 games while second placed Jiangsu Suning W have 28 points from the same amount of league games.

With a four point lead over Jiangsu Suning W and just one game left Asisat and her Dalian Quanjian are already champions.

This is her second league title in China after she joined Dalian Quanjian as she won the league in her first season when she joined from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017.

The reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year celebrated the victory through a picture and a message on her official Instagram account.

The message said, “Thank You Almighty Allah For Another One, You are the greatest...2018 League Championsssss.....BUZZZZIIINNGG..... DALIAN QUANJIAN”

Before her move outside the country to Arsenal Ladies and Dalian Quanjian, Asisat previously played for Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) sides FC Robo and Rivers Angels.

They are expected to celebrate their league title in their last game of the season against Changchun Dazhong W on Saturday, October 27.