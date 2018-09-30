news

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored an amazing goal for her club side Dalian Quanjian.

The 23-year-old who is the reigning African Women’s Footballer of the year again showed her quality for Dalian Quanjian in a Chinese Women Super League encounter.

The goal scored by Oshoala was from corner kick which she collected the ball from a teammates while the ball was expected into the box for a header.

The Nigeria international perfectly placed the ball into the back of the net to the shock of the opposition and the delight of her teammates.

She took to her official Instagram account to express her delight about the amazing goal along with a video clip of the solo effort and a message.

Asisat said, "Them been Dey wait for me to put am for people head to nod but nah nah nah, Zee got plans."

Oshoala last featured for th Super Fclons when they beat Gambia to qualify for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) .

She is expected to make return as they prepare for the tournament which which will hold in Ghana from Saturday, November 17 to Saturday, December 1, 2018 and serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.