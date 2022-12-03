Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Tosin Abayomi
Anthony Joshua and Alex Iwobi both showed up in style at the 2022 Music of Black Origin Awards

There was Nigerian representation at the 2022 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards held on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi was present at one of the biggest music award ceremonies in the United Kingdom.

English professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE was also a guest at the 25th edition of the MOBO awards.

Iwobi on break from Everton as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar showed up on the red carpet of the MOBO awards in style.

Iwobi wore an all-black suited outfit to the MOBO award held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.
Iwobi wore an all-black suited outfit to the MOBO award held at London's OVO Arena Wembley. AFP

The 26-year-old Iwobi wore an all-black suited outfit to the award held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Iwobi also matched his outfit with a black bag as he posed for pictures among the top celebrities in London.

Iwobi known for his style did not waste the former opportunity to make a reunion with some of his former Arsenal teammates that were also at the event.

He then took to his official social media platforms to show off his outfit to the award,

Along with the photos was a message that said, "You Supposed To Go With How You Feel."

Joshua returns to the public eye at the 2022 MOBO Awards after showing up at the heavyweight boxing fight between Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin.

Anthony Joshua decided to keep it simple with his outfit going to the MOBO awards
Anthony Joshua decided to keep it simple with his outfit going to the MOBO awards AFP

Anthony Joshua is back in the spotlight as he interacted with top celebrities at the MOBO awards.

Unlike Iwobi, Joshua decided to keep it simple with his outfit going to the awards. He wore a trouser, a brown jacket, and an inner white shirt with no extra accessories.

At the 25th MOBO Awards Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML sang his hit song with Ed Sheeran titled Peru and the collaboration with Asake titled Bandana.

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, known professionally as Burna Boy won the Best International Act and Best African Music Act at the award.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

