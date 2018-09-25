Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ahmed Musa wins Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward wins Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Musa has been rewarded for his outstanding performances for Al Nassr in the month of September.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is doing big things in Saudi Arabia (Al Nassr)

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has been named Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia following in impressive performances in September.

Musa who moved to Al Nassr from Leicester City has been in good form in Saudi Arabia continuing his impressive at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa made the news this time for his performances in Saudi Arabia (Al Nassr)

The 25-year-old is one of the stars of the Saudi Arabian league and is one of the high profile players that have joined in recent times.

Ahmed Musa stats

He was presented with the award following before Al Nasrr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Taawoun on Monday, September 24 which ended in a 1-0 courtesy a goal from Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 75th minute.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa scored a hattrick for Al Nassr and was awarded the match ball (Twitter/Ahmed Musa)

 

Musa's performance in for Al Nassr involved a goal on his debut in their 2-1 win over Al Jazira in an Arab Champions League encounter.

The forward also featured into two league matches and went on to again score for the Super Eagles against Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

Ahmed Musa play Musa has become one of the best players in Saudi Arabia following his performances (Al Nassr)

 

Upon his return to club football from the international break, Musa scored his first hattrick for Al Nassr in their 3-0 win over Al-Qadisiyah in another league game.

He is expected to continue his impressive performances when Al Nassr take on Al Jazira in their second leg encounter on the continent on Saturday, September 29 before he returns to league action against Al Hazm on Thursday October 10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet
3 CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba beat Rayon Sports 5-1 to advance to...bullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores on debut for Al Nassr
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward linked with £40m move to Saudi Arabia
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward nominated for goal of the World Cup
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores hattrick for Al Nassr
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward rejoins CSKA Moscow
Ahmed Musa Al-Nassr fans go crazy for Super Eagles forward as he arrives Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2018 Twitter goes wild for new 'GOAT' Musa after brilliant brace for Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa the first Leicester City player to score at the World Cup
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cup

Football

Luka Modric
FIFA Best Awards Ronaldo, Messi slammed for not attending ceremony
2019 AFCON qualifiers South Africa reduce ticket price for Super Eagles clash
Cristiano Ronaldo turns his focus to Juventus' treble bid after losing out in the FIFA best player award.
Football Ronaldo turns to Juventus challenge after FIFA best player snub
Italian champions Juventus have launched their own cryptocurrency
Football From ticketing to salaries, football explores power of blockchain
X
Advertisement