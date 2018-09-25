news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has been named Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia following in impressive performances in September.

Musa who moved to Al Nassr from Leicester City has been in good form in Saudi Arabia continuing his impressive at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old is one of the stars of the Saudi Arabian league and is one of the high profile players that have joined in recent times.

Ahmed Musa stats

He was presented with the award following before Al Nasrr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Taawoun on Monday, September 24 which ended in a 1-0 courtesy a goal from Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 75th minute.

Musa's performance in for Al Nassr involved a goal on his debut in their 2-1 win over Al Jazira in an Arab Champions League encounter.

The forward also featured into two league matches and went on to again score for the Super Eagles against Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

Upon his return to club football from the international break, Musa scored his first hattrick for Al Nassr in their 3-0 win over Al-Qadisiyah in another league game.

He is expected to continue his impressive performances when Al Nassr take on Al Jazira in their second leg encounter on the continent on Saturday, September 29 before he returns to league action against Al Hazm on Thursday October 10.