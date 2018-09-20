Pulse.ng logo
Ahmed Musa scores hattrick in Al-Qadisiyah 0 Al Nassr 3

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores hattrick for Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa was on fire for Al Nassr as he scored his first hattrick for the club against Al-Qadisiyah.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is settling well in Saudi Arabia (Twitter/Ahmed Musa)

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored his first hattrick for Al Nassr in their 3-0 win over Al-Qadisiyah in a Saudi Arabia Pro-League fixture played on Wednesday, September 19.

Musa who moved to Al Nassr from Leicester City was the hero as he scored all three goals for his side to record a comfortable victory.

The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the encounter in the 20th minute to give his side a first half lead.

Ahmed Musa stats

Upon resumption of the second half he scored again in the 40th minute with his second and his third came in the 66th minute which wrapped up the goals in the encounter.

play Ahmed Musa is adapting to life in Saudi Arabia (Al Nassr)

 

The result means Ahmed Musa and his Al Nassr teammates are top of the league in Saudi Arabia with nine points from their three games played.

The Super Eagles star took to his official Instagram account to state his delight about his performance along with video clip of the goal that completed his hattrick.

He said, "Great team work!Thankful to my teammates to get the away victory and happy to get my first hat trick for the club!"

Musa has been in fanstatic form in recent weeks following his goal in the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

play Ahmed Musa is enjpying his time as at Al Nassr with three goals (Al Nassr)

 

Musa who scored in on his debut against Al Jazira, will hope to continue his goal scoring form on the continent when Al Nassr take on Al -Taawoun in their next league game scheduled for Monday, September 24.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

