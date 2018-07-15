Ademola Lookman scores 3 goals as Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0

news

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14.

Ademola who moved on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the transfer window is now back with his parent club Everton FC.

The player of Nigerian descent scores three goals for the English Premier League outfit as they brushed aside the Austrian Landesliga club.

Everton Stats

Lookman scored his three goals in the space of 18 minutes as Everton ran out comfortable winners.

His three goals came in the first half of the encounter as he converted passes to him by Cenk Tosun and Tom Davies.

His goals came in the 18th, 29th and 36th minute as he was replaced by the interval for the second half.

Other goalscorers for Everton were Kevin Mirallas with five, Baye Oumar Niasse with four, Cenk Tosun also with four Nikola Vlasic with two, while Leighton Baines, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane all contributed one each.

Ademola Lookman stats

The win was Everton’s biggest ever win since the formation of the club in over 133 years and will give Marco Silva a boost for the start of their new campaign.