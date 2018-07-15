Pulse.ng logo
Ademola Lookman scores 3 goals as Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0

It took Ademoola Lookman just 18 minutes to score three goals against ATV Irdning.

  • Published:
Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14. play Ademola scored three goals for Everton in Preseason (Twitter/Everton)

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14.

Ademola who moved on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the transfer window is now back with his parent club Everton FC.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola was on loan at RB Leipzig last season (Static Independent)

The player of Nigerian descent scores three goals for the English Premier League outfit as they brushed aside the Austrian Landesliga club.

Everton Stats

Lookman scored his three goals in the space of 18 minutes as Everton ran out comfortable winners.

His three goals came in the first half of the encounter as he converted passes to him by Cenk Tosun and Tom Davies.

His goals came in the 18th, 29th and 36th minute as he was replaced by the interval for the second half.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles ( Everton FC via Getty Images)

Other goalscorers for Everton were  Kevin Mirallas with five, Baye Oumar Niasse with four, Cenk Tosun also with four Nikola Vlasic with two, while Leighton Baines, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane all contributed one each.

Ademola Lookman stats

The win was Everton’s biggest ever win since the formation of the club in over 133 years and will give Marco Silva a boost for the start of their new campaign.

Ademola who is still a subject of transfer speculation is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he is yet to represent the Three Lions of England in a competitive fixture.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

