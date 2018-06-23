Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles react to 2-0 win over Iceland, prepare for Argentina

World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Iceland win

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying after their victory against Iceland.

  • Published:
Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play The Super Eagles are proud of their victory against Iceland (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their group opener and bounced back with a victory against Iceland.

Two well taken goals from Ahmed Musa in the second half keeps Nigeria's hope of qualifying for the round of 16 alive.

The Super Eagles players have also now taken to their social media accounts to reflect on the outcome of the game against Iceland and as well as to look forward to their next group D fixture against Argentina.

Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22 play Ahmed Musa was the hero for Nigeria with two goals (FIFA)

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying after the Iceland game

Ahmed Musa who scored the two goals for the Super Eagles took to his Instagram account to post a video of his goals, with a caption, "What a day"

What a day

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi hailed the team performance with a message which said, "Thank you to all @ng_supereagles fans! You carried us through to victory! Thank you to all my fans in Africa! On to the next one!      #soarsupereagles"

 

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi who came in for Oghenekaro Etebo in the second half posted a picture of the team with a caption, "Big Performance From All The Boys Today!! Congrats "

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said, "This is for the 180 million Nigerians "

New Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi who came in as a substitute for Bryan Idowu said, "Happy with my World Cup Debut and Thankfull for the result! "

William Troost Ekong who was a rock at the back said, "God is faithful all the time. This was for 180 million Nigerians. Onto the next one Tuesday.              "

 

Brighton & Hove Albion new recruit Leon Balogun said, "Recovered, bounced back & got that W. And it tastes so sweet. Great opportunity in our hands now, so focus is on Tuesday already - let’s make it happen     "

 

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

The Super Eagles will hope to book a place in the round of 16 when they take on Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates on Tuesday, June 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa the first Leicester City player to score at the World Cup
2018 World Cup Red-hot Super Eagles melt Iceland with Musa’s brilliant brace
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 game
Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, La Liga
Football I can win Musa v Messi duel, declares Nigeria's goal hero
World Cup 2018 Twitter goes wild for new 'GOAT' Musa after brilliant brace for Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cup
Super Eagles Nigeria’s unforgettable moments at the FIFA World Cup

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations