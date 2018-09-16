news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat the Central African Republic (CAF) 114-69 on Saturday, September 15 to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers officially became the first African country through to the FIBA World Cup after a comprehensive victory over CAF at the National Stadium Surulere.

The victory meant it was the eight win for Alex Nwora's team from eight qualifers and they clinched their qualification in style.

D'Tigers qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup in China

After their commanding victory over Cote D' Ivoire on Friday , D'Tigers picked up from where they left off with a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It ended 26 -19 in the second quarter and a 16 point margin in the third quarter which ended 37-21, the last quarter ended 26-9 as D'Tigers proved to be too hot to handle for the opponents.

Eight straight wins in the qualification series means D'Tigers picked up the first ticket to represent the continent on the world stage.

Top performers for Nwora's side include Ikenna Iroegbo who contributed the most points 18 for D'Tigers.

NBA star Al-Farouq Aminu showed his class by contributing 12 points, eight rebound, five assists, Ikechukwu Nwamu had 16 points, Ben Uzoh had 14 points, while Stan Okoye and Alade Aminu both registered 11 points each.

D'Tigers still have one game to play which will bea their last of the qualification series against Senegal on Sunday, September 16.

The FIBA Men's World Cup will hold in China in 2019 from Saturday, August 31 till Sunday, September 15.