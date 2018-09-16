Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

D'tigers Nigeria beat CAF 114-69 to qualify for FIBA World Cup

D'tigers Nigeria beat beat CAF 114-69 to qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup

D'tigers are the first African country to book a place at the 2019 FIBA World Cup after a clean sweep in the qualifiers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'Tigers play D'Tigera have landed in China for the 2019 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat the Central African Republic (CAF) 114-69 on Saturday, September 15 to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers officially became the first African country through to the FIBA World Cup after a comprehensive victory over CAF at the National Stadium Surulere.

The victory meant it was the eight win for Alex Nwora's team from eight qualifers and they clinched their qualification in style.

D'Tigers play D'Tigers beat CAF to make it eight wins from eight qualifiers (Bball Naija)

D'Tigers qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup in China

After their commanding victory over Cote D' Ivoire on Friday, D'Tigers picked up from where they left off with a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It ended 26 -19 in the second quarter and a 16 point margin in the third quarter which ended 37-21, the last quarter ended 26-9 as D'Tigers proved to be too hot to handle for the opponents.

D'Tigers play Alex Nwora's side are the first African country to qualify for the FIBA World Cup (Bball Naija)

Eight straight wins in the qualification series means D'Tigers picked up the first ticket to represent the continent on the world stage.

Top performers for Nwora's side include Ikenna Iroegbo who contributed the most points 18 for D'Tigers.

NBA star Al-Farouq Aminu showed his class by contributing 12 points, eight rebound, five assists, Ikechukwu Nwamu had 16 points, Ben Uzoh had 14 points, while Stan Okoye and Alade Aminu both registered 11 points each.

D'Tigers play D;Tigers still have a game against Senegal (Bball Naija)

 

D'Tigers still have one game to play which will bea their last of the qualification series against Senegal on Sunday, September 16.

The FIBA Men's World Cup will hold in China in 2019 from Saturday, August 31 till Sunday,  September 15.

Alex Nwora's side have replicated the achievements of the D'Tigress who will be competing at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 D'tigers Nigeria beat Cote D' Ivoire 84 - 73 in FIBA qualifiersbullet
2 D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 110 - 70 in FIBA qualifiersbullet
3 D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiersbullet

Related Articles

D'tigers Nigeria beat Mali 82 - 59 in FIBA qualifiers
D'tigers Nigeria beat Cote D' Ivoire 84 - 73 in FIBA qualifiers
D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiers
D’tigers Nigeria fail to advance to semifinal after 61-66 loss to Scotland at Commonwealth Games
D’Tigers Nigeria lose 97-55 to Australia at 2018 Commonwealth Games
D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 110 - 70 in FIBA qualifiers
D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 102 - 86 in FIBA qualifiers
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup
D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 108 - 53 in FIBA qualifiers

Sports

Golden Eaglets
2019 U-17 AFCON Here is how the Golden Eaglets can qualify for the World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the third active footballer to reach the 500th career goal milestone
Football Zlatan pleased to make Toronto his 500th goal victim
Golden Eaglets
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in final
Luis Suarez scored the first of Barcelona's two goals in three minutes
Football Barcelona fight back to beat Real Sociedad, Real held in Bilbao