Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Cote D' Ivoire 84- 73 on Friday, September 14 in their seventh qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers have made it seven wins from seven qualifiers after they defeated fellow western African rivals in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers played at the National Stadium Surulere.

A new group of the qualifiers for D'Tigers after they breezed through the previous round of qualifiers unscattered.

D'Tigers brezed through the first quarter which ended 21-17, but the deficit was greatly reduced by the Ivorians from 18-6 at one stage.

The second quarter ended 41-32 in favour of D'Tigers and they extended their lead to nine points at the half time break.

D'Tigers turned up the style as they extended they lead while steam rolling their opponents to a 64-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The return of some of the heavyweights in the team boosted D'Tigers and also got the crowd going.

The supporters at the stadium however had a nervy ending to the game but despite a late attempt at a comeback D'Tigers closed the game out as they closed out another win.

Star players on double digits included Obi Emegano with 15 points, 2017 AfroBasket MVP Ike Diogu with 13 points, NBA star Al Farouq Aminu with 11 points, Ike Iroegbu and Ike Nwamu also with 11 points.

D'Tigers FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Saturday, September 15, against the Central African Republic in their second fixture of the second round.