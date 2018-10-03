Pulse.ng logo
Tyson Fury and Wilder come face to face ahead of December bout

Tyson Fury Vs Wilder Heavyweight boxers come face to face ahead of December bout

Fury and Wilder will clash for the WBC heavyweight title on Saturday, December 1 in Los Angeles.

  • Published:
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury play Tyson Fury and Wilder come face to face ahead of December bout (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail )

Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder came face to face at an explosive press conference ahead of their bout in December.

Although still three months away, promotions for the fight have kicked off in earnest as a press conference was held at London on Monday, October 1.

The face to face meeting got heated as Fury infuriated Wilder with his comments and the American boxer attempting to go physical with his rival. 

I’m savouring nothing, the only thing I’m savouring is smashing Deontay Wilder’s teeth in,” Fury said immediately he sat down for the press conference.

All the press have turned up, they are here to see the biggest fight of our generation between two undefeated giants, and you are in for a real treat, because I am in the mood for no messing around or dancing in the ring.

“I will stand and prove what I will do to this idiot, I will stand and punch his face right in. If we fought 30 times, I would win 30 times.

'‘The thing is Bronze Bomber, you big dosser, you’re not ready for me, you never have been. All your knockout power can’t beat Tyson Fury. You are going to f*** yourself.

“If I can't beat you, I'll kiss your two feet on the floor.”

Wilder had some harsh words for Fury too and pushed the Brit in retaliation.

The winner of the December 1 fight will likly have the chance to face Anthony Joshua in a unification bout.

