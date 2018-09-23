news

Twitter users can’t wait for the Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder fight after the British boxer beat Alexander Povetkin via knockout in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, September 22.

Joshua retained his heavyweight titles after knocking out Povetkin in the seventh round of their bout in Wembley.

Before his fight against Povetkin, Joshua was supposed to face Wilder but both boxers failed to reach an agreement on a deal.

After Joshua’s win on Saturday, Twitter wants a deal for a fight against Wilder to be concluded as soon as possible.

Debates on who the better boxer is or whether Joshua can continue his winning streak against Wilder sparked up Twitter.

Twitter reactions

“As much as I wanted AJ to be tested I also wanted him to come away with the W so the Wilder fight still on the table,” ‏a Twitter user with the handle @sparks__k said.

“People are fucking deluded if they think AJ is the best heavyweight today the man wanted no part of Wilder and Eddie Hearn is saying no way to fighting Fury he’d get a serious hiding off the gypsy king fuck AJ overhyped under armour yes man,” @DdoyleOfficial said.

“Diante wilder & Tyson fury one of you will be mauled by Anthony Joshua bad very soon just wait for it,” @seif25420822 said.

“So many Joshua haters; I really don’t get it. Can’t argue against what he did tonight. The Fury and Wilder bandwagons would be banging that drum long and hard if either of those did to Pov what AJ did tonight,” @SamWalkley89 said.

“Wilder would fuckin end AJ not sure about fury just depends on what fury shows up tbh,” @tsmeeth said.

“Today great win/highlight KO for Joshua & another step to Fight of the Century that is Wilder vs. Joshua! We'll let Joshua finish out his contract with Wembley in a build-up fight & have Wilder fight 1 more build-up fight in April & then Wilder vs. Joshua - Sept. 7, 2019 Vegas,” @allaboutfigures said.

“AJ always gets the job done, but im never blown away by him. He doesn’t have the same X factor as Wilder, or many past heavyweights. At 28 I don’t know how much better he’ll get, but... he always gets it done. He’s not a great, but he’s very solid. Can Wilder and Fury beat him?,” @Cody_KayeFOX wrote.

“Good win by Anthony Joshua today !!! Can’t wait to see Wilder vs Joshua, but first Wilder must beat Fury,” @MLE0710 said.

“No doubt AJ is one of the best fighters, but he’s become so boring since the Klitschko fight, fight Wilder or Fury and stop messing about with people you know will be easier fights,” @Oppearce said.

“I love Wilder, which is why I hate to do this. Wilder is a exactly what his name implies. Heavy hands doesn't make you a better. When swings, he often leaves himself open all the time. AJ does far better against taller boxer than shorter boxers,” @Aja_rabab wrote.

“Wow what a impressive Victory that was AJ massive congratulation to you on your win against povetkin and it wasn't easy thou but u did it in http://style.now bring on wilder or fury,” @Dayour65347895 said.

“The thing about Wilder is that he knows he isn’t a technically gifted fighter so he focuses on his main strength; his power. Man goes in with them power punches that will neutralize the best of defenses. Wilder vs AJ won’t go to points I rate. Someone is getting knocked out,” @TakuCube said.

“I'm by no means a boxing genius but everyone still says AJ's young, he's 28 now and hasn't fought a good fighter, other than Klitschko, who's prime was 10 years ago. Obviously the heavyweight division isn't great but surely his next fight HAS to be Wilder or Fury,” @lloyd_williams2 said.

“Deontay Wilder will beat the brakes off Anthony Joshua and I’m not going back and forth with the U.K. About it,” American radio personality Charlamagne Tha God also joined in the conversation.

Wilder was mentioned several times that he became the number three on the Twitter Nigeria trends.

‘Anthony Joshua’ and ‘Povetkin’ were number one and two respectively on the trends as at the time of this report.