BETTING TIPS: Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Miami Heats and New Orleans Pelicans and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Both teams lost their previous NBA games to Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic respectively. However, Miami Heat are in better form than New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their previous loss in the NBA

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DXZR6C

Miami Heat has won all five of their previous games against New Orleans Pelicans and will be looking to add to that tally. They have also won their last five NBA games while the New Orleans Pelicans have just one win in their last five NBA games and are currently on a bad run of form. This win should come easy for Miami Heat.

Betting code: 3DY25WM

Miami Heats have scored over 110 points in three of their last five NBA games while the New Orleans Pelicans have also scored over 110 points in three of their last five games. We expect both teams to produce enough points in this encounter to surpass the point margin we have predicted for them.

