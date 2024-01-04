Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend
Do you want to have a fun weekend? Here’s how:
Here’s a guide to the ultimate weekend vibes:
FRIDAY JANUARY 5
Wine tasting in Lagos
Nothing is as bougie as wine tasting. Expand your wine palate at Alali, 32 Musa Yar' Adua Street, Lagos, VI. Get a ticket for ₦25,000 here.
Sin City Season 5
This promises to be one of the best parties of the year, and yes, I know the year just started. Check it out at JDC Apartments. Tickets are ₦5,000.
Sean Dampte Live in Lagos
Experience this R&B singer serenading the crowd at Terra Kulture Ikoyi. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.
South Socials
South socials are back for the party lovers. It’s happening at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are ₦5,000
Whiskey with the Girls
Ladies, come and enjoy henna, hookah and whiskey at The Terrace Lagos, Lekki. Entry is free.
SATURDAY JANUARY 6
Bass Festival
This weekend, relax by partying on Sol Beach, Oniru, all weekend. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.
Rave meets Wave
Another beach party to keep your heart pumping. It’s happening at Redline Resort, and it’s an all-night party. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.
Rendacon Animation Film Festival
If you love movies, especially animation, attend this film festival at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island. Check it out here for ₦5,000.
Kolofu
Party without spending too much money at Elegushi Beach, Lekki. Tickets are just ₦2,000.
Explore Abeokuta by Train
Time to create travel memories! Check here for reservations and the cost.
6 hours of fun on treasure island
Enjoy a boat cruise to tarkwa bay where you’ll get to ride dirt bikes, eat, drink and play games. Check here for reservations.
SUNDAY JANUARY 7
Balloranking Live at Afrika Shrine
Reggae singer Balloranking will be performing at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3000.
A billion laughs
Attend a comedy show to begin the year with belly aching laughter. Tickets are ₦15,000.
Jaye 1.0
If you live in Ibadan, have fun eating, drinking and networking at Royal Resort Hotel Iyanganku. Get reservations here.
Sip and Paint
Enjoy your weekend with some Karaoke while sipping wine and retiring with beautiful artwork. Tickets are ₦7,000. Check here for reservations.
