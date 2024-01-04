ADVERTISEMENT
Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you want to have a fun weekend? Here’s how:

Here’s a guide to the ultimate weekend vibes:

Wine tasting in Lagos
Wine tasting in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Nothing is as bougie as wine tasting. Expand your wine palate at Alali, 32 Musa Yar' Adua Street, Lagos, VI. Get a ticket for ₦25,000 here.

Sin City season 5
Sin City season 5 Pulse Nigeria

This promises to be one of the best parties of the year, and yes, I know the year just started. Check it out at JDC Apartments. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Sean Dumpte Live in Lagos
Sean Dumpte Live in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Experience this R&B singer serenading the crowd at Terra Kulture Ikoyi. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.

South Socials
South Socials Pulse Nigeria
South socials are back for the party lovers. It’s happening at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are ₦5,000

Whiskey with the Girls
Whiskey with the Girls Pulse Nigeria

Ladies, come and enjoy henna, hookah and whiskey at The Terrace Lagos, Lekki. Entry is free.

Bass Festival
Bass Festival Pulse Nigeria

This weekend, relax by partying on Sol Beach, Oniru, all weekend. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

Rave meets wave
Rave meets wave Pulse Nigeria
Another beach party to keep your heart pumping. It’s happening at Redline Resort, and it’s an all-night party. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

If you love movies, especially animation, attend this film festival at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island. Check it out here for ₦5,000.

Kolofu
Kolofu Pulse Nigeria
Party without spending too much money at Elegushi Beach, Lekki. Tickets are just ₦2,000.

Explore Abeokuta by Train
Explore Abeokuta by Train Pulse Nigeria

Time to create travel memories! Check here for reservations and the cost.

Enjoy a boat cruise to tarkwa bay where you’ll get to ride dirt bikes, eat, drink and play games. Check here for reservations.

Balloranking Live
Balloranking Live Pulse Nigeria
Reggae singer Balloranking will be performing at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3000.

A billion laughs
A billion laughs Pulse Nigeria

Attend a comedy show to begin the year with belly aching laughter. Tickets are ₦15,000.

If you live in Ibadan, have fun eating, drinking and networking at Royal Resort Hotel Iyanganku. Get reservations here.

Enjoy your weekend with some Karaoke while sipping wine and retiring with beautiful artwork. Tickets are ₦7,000. Check here for reservations.

