Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Here’s a guide to the ultimate weekend vibes:

FRIDAY JANUARY 5

Wine tasting in Lagos

Pulse Nigeria

Nothing is as bougie as wine tasting. Expand your wine palate at Alali, 32 Musa Yar' Adua Street, Lagos, VI. Get a ticket for ₦25,000 here.

Sin City Season 5

Pulse Nigeria

This promises to be one of the best parties of the year, and yes, I know the year just started. Check it out at JDC Apartments. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Sean Dampte Live in Lagos

Pulse Nigeria

Experience this R&B singer serenading the crowd at Terra Kulture Ikoyi. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.

South Socials

Pulse Nigeria

South socials are back for the party lovers. It’s happening at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are ₦5,000

Whiskey with the Girls

Pulse Nigeria

Ladies, come and enjoy henna, hookah and whiskey at The Terrace Lagos, Lekki. Entry is free.

SATURDAY JANUARY 6

Bass Festival

Pulse Nigeria

This weekend, relax by partying on Sol Beach, Oniru, all weekend. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

Rave meets Wave

Pulse Nigeria

Another beach party to keep your heart pumping. It’s happening at Redline Resort, and it’s an all-night party. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

Rendacon Animation Film Festival

If you love movies, especially animation, attend this film festival at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island. Check it out here for ₦5,000.

Kolofu

Pulse Nigeria

Party without spending too much money at Elegushi Beach, Lekki. Tickets are just ₦2,000.

Explore Abeokuta by Train

Pulse Nigeria

Time to create travel memories! Check here for reservations and the cost.

6 hours of fun on treasure island

Enjoy a boat cruise to tarkwa bay where you’ll get to ride dirt bikes, eat, drink and play games. Check here for reservations.

SUNDAY JANUARY 7

Balloranking Live at Afrika Shrine

Pulse Nigeria

Reggae singer Balloranking will be performing at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3000.

A billion laughs

Pulse Nigeria

Attend a comedy show to begin the year with belly aching laughter. Tickets are ₦15,000.

Jaye 1.0

If you live in Ibadan, have fun eating, drinking and networking at Royal Resort Hotel Iyanganku. Get reservations here.

Sip and Paint