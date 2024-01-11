Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend
Don’t just stay home this weekend. Go out and have a great time.
Recommended articles
Here are some fun activities happening this weekend:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
Tha Nu Year Grill Party
Enjoy grills, music, and free cocktails at Epic Lounge Lekki Country Homes. For reservations, check here.
Games and Groove
If you love playing games that are not all about truth and dare, then check out this game night at Sun City Estate here. Tickets are N5,000.
Studio Socials: A Night of Games and Networking, Vol. 1
Let go of the stressful week at Lala Bistro on Victoria Island. Tickets are just N7,250.
Live Band
If there’s one thing that makes a party fun, it’s a live band. Enjoy a live band performing at the Proof Hotel, Oniru. Check here for reservations.
Cyber Buddies Chill & Drink
Ibadan is really cooking something this year. Eat, drink, and make new friends at the De New Lanmark Hotel Jericho, Ibadan. Tickets are N8,600.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 13
Amapiano Block Party
If you live in Ibadan, an Amapiano party is happening in your city at Gity Event Center. Tickets are N2,725.
Toxic Night
If you stay in the Buj (Abuja), then check out this party at 42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2. Tickets cost N5,000.
SUNDAY
Sporting Lagos
Come and support Nigeria’s local league for a fun game of football at Onikan Stadium. It’s free, but register here.
Sunday Brunch Buffet at Skyview by Terraform Hotel
Enjoy a Sunday feast at the Terraform Hotel Lekki. Tickets are N18,000. Get it here.
Terminal 1NE (The Genesis)
DJs and music producers will be at Sol Beach Oniru to make sure everyone has a good time. It’s free, but register here.
Sunday Brunch at Carnival
We are here to give you all the deets on where you can enjoy bottomless food, including deserts, side foods, mains, and drinks. For just N25,000 enjoy food, drinks, and live music at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.
Sip and Paint + Karaoke
If you love wine and you want to paint and sing karaoke, join them at 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lekki. It starts at 2 p.m., and tickets are N7,000. Check here for reservations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng