ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

Don’t just stay home this weekend. Go out and have a great time.

Weekend Vibes
Weekend Vibes

Recommended articles

Here are some fun activities happening this weekend:

ADVERTISEMENT
Tha Nu Year Grill Party
Tha Nu Year Grill Party Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy grills, music, and free cocktails at Epic Lounge Lekki Country Homes. For reservations, check here.

Games and Groove
Games and Groove Pulse Nigeria

If you love playing games that are not all about truth and dare, then check out this game night at Sun City Estate here. Tickets are N5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Studio Socials
Studio Socials Pulse Nigeria

Let go of the stressful week at Lala Bistro on Victoria Island. Tickets are just N7,250.

Live Band
Live Band Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing that makes a party fun, it’s a live band. Enjoy a live band performing at the Proof Hotel, Oniru. Check here for reservations.

Cyberbuddies chill and drink
Cyberbuddies chill and drink Pulse Nigeria

Ibadan is really cooking something this year. Eat, drink, and make new friends at the De New Lanmark Hotel Jericho, Ibadan. Tickets are N8,600.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amapiano Block Party
Amapiano Block Party Pulse Nigeria

If you live in Ibadan, an Amapiano party is happening in your city at Gity Event Center. Tickets are N2,725.

Toxic night
Toxic night Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you stay in the Buj (Abuja), then check out this party at 42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2. Tickets cost N5,000.

Sporting Lagos
Sporting Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Come and support Nigeria’s local league for a fun game of football at Onikan Stadium. It’s free, but register here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday brunch and buffet
Sunday brunch and buffet Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy a Sunday feast at the Terraform Hotel Lekki. Tickets are N18,000. Get it here.

Terminal 1ne
Terminal 1ne Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

DJs and music producers will be at Sol Beach Oniru to make sure everyone has a good time. It’s free, but register here.

Sunday brunch at Carnival
Sunday brunch at Carnival Pulse Nigeria

We are here to give you all the deets on where you can enjoy bottomless food, including deserts, side foods, mains, and drinks. For just N25,000 enjoy food, drinks, and live music at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sip, paint and karaoke
Sip, paint and karaoke Pulse Nigeria

If you love wine and you want to paint and sing karaoke, join them at 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lekki. It starts at 2 p.m., and tickets are N7,000. Check here for reservations.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of

Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of

Weekend Vibes: 21 events to end the year with a bang

Weekend Vibes: 21 events to end the year with a bang

5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Weekend Vibes

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

15 fun events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend