Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Here are some fun activities happening this weekend:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Tha Nu Year Grill Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy grills, music, and free cocktails at Epic Lounge Lekki Country Homes. For reservations, check here.

Games and Groove

Pulse Nigeria

If you love playing games that are not all about truth and dare, then check out this game night at Sun City Estate here. Tickets are N5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studio Socials: A Night of Games and Networking, Vol. 1

Pulse Nigeria

Let go of the stressful week at Lala Bistro on Victoria Island. Tickets are just N7,250.

Live Band

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing that makes a party fun, it’s a live band. Enjoy a live band performing at the Proof Hotel, Oniru. Check here for reservations.

Cyber Buddies Chill & Drink

Pulse Nigeria

Ibadan is really cooking something this year. Eat, drink, and make new friends at the De New Lanmark Hotel Jericho, Ibadan. Tickets are N8,600.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Amapiano Block Party

Pulse Nigeria

If you live in Ibadan, an Amapiano party is happening in your city at Gity Event Center. Tickets are N2,725.

Toxic Night

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

If you stay in the Buj (Abuja), then check out this party at 42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2. Tickets cost N5,000.

SUNDAY

Sporting Lagos

Pulse Nigeria

Come and support Nigeria’s local league for a fun game of football at Onikan Stadium. It’s free, but register here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday Brunch Buffet at Skyview by Terraform Hotel

Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy a Sunday feast at the Terraform Hotel Lekki. Tickets are N18,000. Get it here.

Terminal 1NE (The Genesis)

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

DJs and music producers will be at Sol Beach Oniru to make sure everyone has a good time. It’s free, but register here.

Sunday Brunch at Carnival

Pulse Nigeria

We are here to give you all the deets on where you can enjoy bottomless food, including deserts, side foods, mains, and drinks. For just N25,000 enjoy food, drinks, and live music at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.

Sip and Paint + Karaoke

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria