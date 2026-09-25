Charly Boy has built a career around music, television, activism and his unconventional public image.

Charly Boy has built a career around music, television, activism and his unconventional public image.

7 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Charly Boy

From rejecting an oil job to becoming Nigeria’s Area Fada, here are seven things you may not know about Charly Boy’s life and career.

Charly Boy once rejected an oil industry job to pursue music.

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The entertainer spent a year in the seminary before choosing another path.

His punk image, TV career and men’s health advocacy shaped his unusual public life.

Charly Boy is one of those Nigerian entertainers whose public image can make it easy to forget that there is much more to him than the leather jackets, mohawk, motorcycles and controversial television appearances.

Born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, the entertainer has spent more than four decades moving between music, television, activism and social commentary. In 2026, his memoir 999 has also brought some lesser-known chapters of his life back into the spotlight.

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Here are seven things you may not know about Charly Boy.

1. He was born into a powerful Nigerian family

Charly Boy was born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa on June 19, 1950, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is the son of the late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa , who served on Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

But growing up in such a prominent family did not mean Charly Boy followed the conventional path expected of him. He has repeatedly described his relationship with his father as complicated, particularly because he wanted to make his own career choices.

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2. He once wanted to become a priest

Charly Boy once wanted to become a priest.

Before music and entertainment, Charly Boy considered a completely different life.

He has said that he initially wanted to become a priest and spent a year in the seminary before leaving. His eventual decision to pursue entertainment was a major departure from the expectations surrounding him.

3. He turned down an oil industry job

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After completing his education and national service, his father helped him secure a job with an oil company in Port Harcourt, but Charly Boy refused to take it.

Instead, he told his father that he wanted to become a musician. The decision caused a serious disagreement between father and son, but Oputa eventually pursued music, spending years in Oguta before moving to Lagos to build his career.

4. The punk image was carefully created

"A Story. A Legacy. A Rebellion in Ink," 999: The Memoir of Charly Boy

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The Charly Boy many Nigerians came to know in the 1980s and 1990s did not simply wake up looking like a Nigerian punk-rock character.

In the late 1980s, Oputa worked with stylist and singer-songwriter Tina Onwudiwe, popularly known as African Oyinbo, to develop the image that became part of his identity: leather clothing, boots, mohawks and power bikes.

The unusual look helped separate him from conventional Nigerian pop stars of the period.

5. His first big music break came with Nwata Miss

Charly Boy began his music career in the early 1980s and independently released the highlife song Obodo GiriGiri in 1984.

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The following year, he released Nwata Miss after securing a deal with Polygram Nigeria. The song became an important early success and helped establish him in the Nigerian music scene.

6. His TV show was more than entertainment

In the 1990s, The Charly Boy Show became one of his most recognisable projects.

The weekly sketch and variety programme mixed music, comedy and celebrity appearances with political commentary. His later Zoom Time segment became particularly memorable for its unconventional interviews with politicians.

The show helped turn Charly Boy from a musician with an unusual appearance into a major television personality.

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7. His public life has taken another turn towards men’s health

Charly Boy

In recent years, Charly Boy has spoken openly about his experience with prostate cancer and used it to push conversations around men's health.

The Charly Boy Foundation says its work focuses on issues including prostate cancer, mental health and other health concerns affecting Nigerian men. He has also documented some of his personal experiences in 999, his 2026 memoir.

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