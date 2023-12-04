ADVERTISEMENT
Toke Makinwa's 5 most expensive handbags

Temi Iwalaiye

Toke Makinwa isn't just a fashion icon; she's a luxury bag connoisseur.

Remember, luxury bags are often considered investments due to their high resale value.

Hermès Birkins are like unicorns in the luxury bag world. New ones require waiting lists, but fear not! We found beauty for a cool $32,500 (yes, you read that right!). Check it out Forward. Luckily, they deliver to Nigeria.

A monogram LV bag is a must-have for any fashionista, and Toke's bucket bag is no exception. Check it out here for $2,910, though prices may vary across online retailers

No bag collection is complete without a quilted Chanel. This beauty costs $12,500 and can be found on Madison Avenue, with worldwide shipping to boot!

This iconic bag is back in vogue, and this pre-owned version proves you don't need to get a brand new one to rock the trend. We found it for around $4,010 on here.

Snagging this bag new is tough unless you visit a Dior store. But fret not! We found a pre-owned version for $4,854 on Farfetch, with delivery straight to Nigeria.

So there you have it: a glimpse into Toke Makinwa's luxurious bag collection. While the prices are very expensive, there's no denying the beauty and craftsmanship of these pieces.

Will you get yours? Well, happy shopping (or window shopping)!

Temi Iwalaiye

