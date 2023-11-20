ADVERTISEMENT
Say goodbye to bumps with these 4 Clippers under ₦7,000

David Ben

With any of these four clippers, you can bid farewell to bumps, snags, and uneven cuts.

Say Goodbye to Bumps with These 4 Clippers Under N7,000
Say Goodbye to Bumps with These 4 Clippers Under N7,000



Maintaining a well-groomed appearance often involves regular haircuts, but the wrong clippers can turn the experience into a bumpy ride.

Say goodbye to uneven cuts and discomfort by investing in a quality clipper that won't leave you broke.

In this article, we'll explore four clippers that deliver a smooth and precise grooming experience, all priced below ₦7,000.

Blueidea Rugged Cordless Rechargeable Hair & Beard Clipper
Blueidea Rugged Cordless Rechargeable Hair & Beard Clipper Jumia



Blueidea has long been a trusted name in the world of grooming, and the Rugged Cordless Rechargeable Clipper is no exception.

This clipper offers a cordless design for convenience and flexibility.

The precision-ground steel blades ensure a smooth cut every time, making bumps and snags a thing of the past.

Nova Rechargeable Hair Trimmer
Nova Rechargeable Hair Trimmer Jumia



Nova has gained popularity for offering affordable yet reliable grooming tools, and the Rechargeable Hair Trimmer is no exception.

This clipper delivers a smooth and snag-free grooming experience.

With its adjustable trimming length and cordless operation, achieving a polished look has never been more convenient and for the most affordable price.

Stallion Professional Hair Clipper
Stallion Professional Hair Clipper Jumia
The Stallion Professional Hair Clipper is a cost-effective choice for those looking to maintain a neat haircut without breaking the bank.

This clipper features stainless steel blades that effortlessly glide through hair, ensuring a smooth and comfortable trimming experience.

Vintage Rechargeable Hair Clipper
Vintage Rechargeable Hair Clipper Konga.com



The Vintage Rechargeable Hair Clipper offers a balance of affordability and performance.

This lightweight clipper features a powerful motor and sharp stainless steel blades for a precise and efficient trim.

It also provides the versatility needed for various grooming styles without compromising on comfort.



Invest in one of these budget-friendly clippers, and enjoy the ease and satisfaction of a bump-free grooming routine.

