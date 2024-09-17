This Is How I’m Growing My Natural Hair—These Products Actually Work

We want to share what’s been working for us, here are the products that keep our hair thriving.

Sectioning, Parting, and Detangling

The first thing to do is section my hair—always four parts. Depending on your texture, natural hair can get tangled easily, so sectioning it into parts makes the process easier. It also ensures that the products you’ll be using are evenly distributed. I like to work in sections because it helps me avoid too much shedding or breakage.

For detangling, I start with a wide-tooth comb. I start from the ends of my hair and work my way up to the roots to gently work through any knots. And here’s a tip: always detangle when your hair is damp or coated with a product like a leave-in conditioner.

Shampooing and Conditioning

When it’s time to wash, I aim for a deep cleanse without stripping away too much moisture. My current favourite is the Herbalblend Moisture Care Conditioning Shampoo from Nature’s Gentle Touch. It’s great because it cleans my hair and scalp without leaving it dry, which can lead to flakes and breakage. I focus on my scalp when I shampoo, using my fingertips to massage the product. As I rinse, the suds naturally work their way down to the ends, so I’m not over-washing my hair.

If you have specific concerns, like Dandruff or a flaky scalp, the Natural Nigerian™ Black Soap Dandruff Shampoo, solves this. The black soap base provides a deep clean without leaving hair feeling stripped or dry. The addition of Red Acalypha—really soothes the scalp and seems to reduce irritation. Plus, the antibacterial and antifungal properties help keep dandruff at bay.

What we love most is how it addresses scalp issues without harsh chemicals. If you have sensitive skin or struggle with dandruff, this shampoo is definitely worth trying. Price: ₦ 6,500. Where to Buy: Shop Natural Nigerian.

After shampooing, I go straight to conditioning. The Mega Growth Deep Strengthening Conditioner leaves my hair soft, adds moisture, and defines my curls beautifully. After applying the deep conditioner, I cover my hair with a plastic cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. I leave it in longer if I have time to let my hair soak up all the moisture.

Once I’ve rinsed out my deep conditioner, I follow up with a leave-in conditioner. I use the Herbalblend Intensive Leave in Conditioner, it keeps my hair soft, moisturized, and ready for styling. The leave-in conditioner helps prevent breakage by keeping my hair hydrated, which is key for length retention.

Oiling and Sealing in Moisture

For hair growth, I’ve made at home and added rosemary oil to my routine. Rosemary oil is known for its ability to stimulate hair growth and improve scalp health, and I’ve noticed a difference. My edges are fuller, and I’ve seen a reduction in breakage.

Dammy has been using the African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil for a few months now, and it's been a total game-changer for my natural hair! 4C hair can get really dry, especially at the ends, but this oil seals in moisture like no other.

She usually applies it after using a leave-in conditioner, and it locks everything in, leaving her hair soft, shiny, and hydrated for days. Another huge plus is the black castor oil in the formula.

Air Drying

One of the most important parts of my routine is avoiding heat. I haven’t used a blow dryer or flat iron in months, and I’ve seen a huge difference in my hair’s health. Instead of blow-drying, I let my hair air dry. I usually style it into twists or braids while it dries, which helps stretch my hair without needing heat.