ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

This Is How I’m Growing My Natural Hair—These Products Actually Work

Hillary Essien

Looking for the right products to care for your natural hair? From shampoos to oils, explore our top picks for retaining moisture, preventing breakage, and promoting growth.

The Best Natural Hair Care Products
The Best Natural Hair Care Products

Taking care of my natural hair at home has become a bit of a self-care ritual for me and many people. I’m currently focusing on length retention, and since my hair is shoulder-length when blown out, I’m particular about keeping it moisturised and minimising shedding. For Dammy, the Pulse Picks’ lead creative, strengthening and keeping dandruff at bay is important.

Recommended articles

We want to share what’s been working for us, here are the products that keep our hair thriving.

The first thing to do is section my hair—always four parts. Depending on your texture, natural hair can get tangled easily, so sectioning it into parts makes the process easier. It also ensures that the products you’ll be using are evenly distributed. I like to work in sections because it helps me avoid too much shedding or breakage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Forsta Shampoo Comb
Forsta Shampoo Comb Girlyessentials.com.ng

For detangling, I start with a wide-tooth comb. I start from the ends of my hair and work my way up to the roots to gently work through any knots. And here’s a tip: always detangle when your hair is damp or coated with a product like a leave-in conditioner.

When it’s time to wash, I aim for a deep cleanse without stripping away too much moisture. My current favourite is the Herbalblend Moisture Care Conditioning Shampoo from Nature’s Gentle Touch. It’s great because it cleans my hair and scalp without leaving it dry, which can lead to flakes and breakage. I focus on my scalp when I shampoo, using my fingertips to massage the product. As I rinse, the suds naturally work their way down to the ends, so I’m not over-washing my hair.

If you have specific concerns, like Dandruff or a flaky scalp, the Natural Nigerian™ Black Soap Dandruff Shampoo, solves this. The black soap base provides a deep clean without leaving hair feeling stripped or dry. The addition of Red Acalypha—really soothes the scalp and seems to reduce irritation. Plus, the antibacterial and antifungal properties help keep dandruff at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT
Natural Nigerian Black Soap Dandruff Shampoo
Natural Nigerian Black Soap Dandruff Shampoo naturalnigerian.com

What we love most is how it addresses scalp issues without harsh chemicals. If you have sensitive skin or struggle with dandruff, this shampoo is definitely worth trying. Price: ₦ 6,500. Where to Buy: Shop Natural Nigerian.

After shampooing, I go straight to conditioning. The Mega Growth Deep Strengthening Conditioner leaves my hair soft, adds moisture, and defines my curls beautifully. After applying the deep conditioner, I cover my hair with a plastic cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. I leave it in longer if I have time to let my hair soak up all the moisture.

Mega Growth Deep Conditioner
Mega Growth Deep Conditioner Girlyessentials.com.ng

Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once I’ve rinsed out my deep conditioner, I follow up with a leave-in conditioner. I use the Herbalblend Intensive Leave in Conditioner, it keeps my hair soft, moisturized, and ready for styling. The leave-in conditioner helps prevent breakage by keeping my hair hydrated, which is key for length retention.

For hair growth, I’ve made at home and added rosemary oil to my routine. Rosemary oil is known for its ability to stimulate hair growth and improve scalp health, and I’ve noticed a difference. My edges are fuller, and I’ve seen a reduction in breakage.

African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil
African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil Konga.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Dammy has been using the African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil for a few months now, and it's been a total game-changer for my natural hair! 4C hair can get really dry, especially at the ends, but this oil seals in moisture like no other.

She usually applies it after using a leave-in conditioner, and it locks everything in, leaving her hair soft, shiny, and hydrated for days. Another huge plus is the black castor oil in the formula.

One of the most important parts of my routine is avoiding heat. I haven’t used a blow dryer or flat iron in months, and I’ve seen a huge difference in my hair’s health. Instead of blow-drying, I let my hair air dry. I usually style it into twists or braids while it dries, which helps stretch my hair without needing heat.

Caring for afro hair at home takes consistency, but it’s worth it. For me, the key has been keeping my hair moisturized, being gentle during detangling, and avoiding heat. With the right routine and products, I’ve seen improvement in length retention, reduced shedding, and overall health.

Hillary Essien

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

6 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Bald Scalp Healthy

6 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Bald Scalp Healthy

I Used Face Facts Vitamin C Eye Cream for a Month

I Used Face Facts Vitamin C Eye Cream for a Month, This Is What I Found:

Crocs vs Slides—Here’s What Men Prefer

Crocs vs Slides—Here’s What Men Prefer

Clusters Lashes: Here’s All You Need To Know

Clusters Lashes: Here’s All You Need To Know