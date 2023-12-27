5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

We’ve got your covered with these food combinations that can keep hunger away:

Agege bread and Indomie noodles

If you don’t have anything, you need a pack of Indomie. Get it for ₦7,750 here. You can’t eat Indomie all the time, but do you know what will make you feel full on time? Soft Agege bread. You might need to forget about sliced bread this January and get Agege bread, which costs about ₦200.

Garri and groundnut

This classic combo never gets old, and for good reason. Ijebu garri, with its slight tang is a delightful canvas for the creamy richness of groundnuts. We found 1kg of Ijebu garri for ₦850 here. You can get three kg here because you are going to need it in January.

Beans and garri

No matter where you run or hide, you can’t avoid Garri this January. The great thing is that beans are very filling. So make it and eat it with garri, and you won’t feel hungry all day.

Get cheap beans at different kgs from here.

Akara and Pap

You can become a constant customer of the woman selling akara in your neighbourhood, or you could buy an akara mixture and fry your own akara. Pap is one of the cheapest roadside meals. You can get one for ₦50.

We found an akara mixture that will make the process so easy for you. Check it out here.

Beans and oatmeal

Oatmeal has a lot of fibre, and so do beans! The combination of the two can only be described as a match made in heaven. This fibre-tastic combo will keep you feeling full and energised for hours, making it the perfect January fuel.

