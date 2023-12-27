ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

Temi Iwalaiye

From December Feast to January Famine; food combinations to save your stomach and wallet.

Food combinations to keep hunger away [Art by UfotUbon]
Food combinations to keep hunger away [Art by UfotUbon]

Recommended articles

We’ve got your covered with these food combinations that can keep hunger away:

Indomie and Agege bread [reddit]
Indomie and Agege bread [reddit] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you don’t have anything, you need a pack of Indomie. Get it for ₦7,750 here. You can’t eat Indomie all the time, but do you know what will make you feel full on time? Soft Agege bread. You might need to forget about sliced bread this January and get Agege bread, which costs about ₦200.

Garri and groundnut [Supermart]
Garri and groundnut [Supermart] Pulse Nigeria

This classic combo never gets old, and for good reason. Ijebu garri, with its slight tang is a delightful canvas for the creamy richness of groundnuts. We found 1kg of Ijebu garri for ₦850 here. You can get three kg here because you are going to need it in January.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beans and garri [healthguide]
Beans and garri [healthguide] Pulse Nigeria

No matter where you run or hide, you can’t avoid Garri this January. The great thing is that beans are very filling. So make it and eat it with garri, and you won’t feel hungry all day.

Get cheap beans at different kgs from here.

Akara and Pap [pinterest]
Akara and Pap [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

You can become a constant customer of the woman selling akara in your neighbourhood, or you could buy an akara mixture and fry your own akara. Pap is one of the cheapest roadside meals. You can get one for ₦50.

We found an akara mixture that will make the process so easy for you. Check it out here.

Red Beans And Oats [oatseveryday]
Red Beans And Oats [oatseveryday] Pulse Nigeria

Oatmeal has a lot of fibre, and so do beans! The combination of the two can only be described as a match made in heaven. This fibre-tastic combo will keep you feeling full and energised for hours, making it the perfect January fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add some honey or fruit for a touch of sweetness, and you've got a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. See the cost of refilling quaker oats here and here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African countries that have defaulted on debt repayment

African countries that have defaulted on debt repayment

10 best international airports in Africa in 2023

10 best international airports in Africa in 2023

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Easy to make cocktail drinks

5 easy Sprite-inspired cocktails to serve guests this Christmas

5 skincare products every man needs to have

Men need skincare too! 5 products every man needs for glowing skin - Aproko Doctor

The best ride-hailing apps

Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

How to get rid of dark spots on your face

Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion