Don’t Miss These 21 Incredible Deals on Gadgets & Fashion

LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 Channel S40T

Imagine transforming your living room into a home theater with crystal-clear sound. The LG Soundbar S40T elevates your movie nights with deep, immersive audio. Plus, when you buy one, you get a free LG XBOOM GO XG2—a portable speaker that's perfect for your on-the-go moments.

Price: ₦249,000. Shop Here

Oraimo PowerBox 300 Lit 30000mAh 15W Power Bank

Whether you're out or just on a long workday, never worry about your phone dying again. The Oraimo PowerBox delivers serious power with its 30,000mAh capacity and fast charging capabilities. We’ve covered this in our guide to power banks.

Price: ₦42,900 now ₦29,000. Shop Here

Desk Mat Large Protector Pad

Working from home? A good workspace can make all the difference. This multifunctional desk pad protects your desk, doubles as a smooth mouse pad, and keeps everything organized. We featured it in our roundup of desk essentials, a must-read if you’re looking to level up your home office.

Price: ₦35,000 now ₦30,000. Shop Here

Infinix HOT 40i - X6528 4+128GB Palm Blue

The Infinix HOT 40i is all about capturing life’s best moments, whether it's with the 32MP selfie camera or the 50MP main camera. This phone is built for those who love snapping photos at every turn, and it won’t break the bank.

Price: ₦167,999 now ₦143,999. Shop Here.

Fashion Fashion for women

Slim Long Feet Strappy Party Mule Slippers – Gold

Gold party mules? Yes, please! These strappy, chic slippers are made for dancing the night away. Pair them with your favorite dress and you’ve got a look that's effortlessly stunning.

Price: ₦10,800 now ₦8,000. Shop Here.

SKAI Dress

This dress is perfect for when you need to feel confident and put-together with minimal effort. The best part? You get 10% off your first order. It’s time to treat yourself!

Price: ₦38,500. Shop Here.

Imitated Crystal Transparent Sandal

Step out in style with these transparent crystal sandals. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual, these sandals add just the right touch of glamour.

Price: ₦13,300 now ₦11,000. Shop Here.

Purple Print Bubble Dress

Make a bold statement with this fun, vibrant purple print bubble dress. It’s perfect for those who love to stand out and make an impression.

Price: ₦25,500 now ₦15,125. Shop Here.

food

Johnnie Walker Red Pocket Size

Looking for a small yet sophisticated treat? The Johnnie Walker Red pocket size is perfect for when you need a smooth, on-the-go whiskey experience.

Price: ₦7,260 now ₦6,897. Shop Here.

Aeroplane Basmati Rice (5kg)

Whether it’s a family dinner or a special occasion, this premium Basmati rice will elevate any dish. Available in various bulk sizes to stock up for every occasion.

1 Bag: ₦2,228,900

Half Carton (2 Bags): ₦4,310,900

1 Carton (4 Bags): ₦8,611,900

Skin care

BHA+ Pore Zero Serum (30ml)

Say goodbye to clogged pores! This serum will keep your skin smooth and glowing, perfect for that extra boost of confidence.

Price: ₦8,200 now ₦7,900. Shop Here.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide

This serum, infused with Propolis and Niacinamide, is a game-changer for glowing, even-toned skin. We’ve included it in our favourite niacinamide products roundup for a reason—it delivers real results.

Price: ₦20,000 now ₦18,500. Shop Here.

Uncover Multipack Sheet Mask Bundle (3pcs)

Indulge in a mini spa experience right at home with this sheet mask bundle. It’s the perfect addition to your self-care routine, as highlighted in our DIY home spa day guide.

Price: ₦12,000 now ₦10,800. Shop Here.

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect Gel SPF50+ (50ml)

Stay protected while keeping your skin hydrated. This SPF50+ gel is lightweight, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Price: ₦18,800 now ₦17,000. Shop Here.

Pulse Nigeria

JCL Nails Glitter Artificial Nail Kit

Transform your nails at home with this glitter kit. Whether you're prepping for an event or just pampering yourself, it’s a quick way to add some sparkle.

Price: ₦2,500 now ₦2,000. Shop Here.

Eyelash Multipack

Whether it's for daily wear or a special night out, this eyelash multipack has got you covered. For more beauty inspiration, explore our article, where we talk about all things lashes!

Price: ₦3,500. Shop Here.

Darling Empress Body Wave

Soft, bouncy waves that look natural and glamorous. This hair extension is a perfect addition to your beauty arsenal, making styling easier for any occasion.

Price: ₦8,440 now ₦7,000. Shop Here.

Mega Growth Deep Conditioner

Looking for a conditioner that can really strengthen your hair? This deep conditioner is perfect for achieving those healthy, strong locks we all dream of. Learn more about deep conditioning in our article on natural hair products.