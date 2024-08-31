From Scrubs to Oils: The Best Products for a Home Spa Day

These are the products I use to create the perfect home spa day:

Step 1: Set the Mood

Before you even step into the shower, setting the right ambience is key. For me, it starts with lighting a candle and putting on some music. There’s something so soothing about the soft flicker of a candle that instantly transforms any space into a sanctuary. My go-to for scented candles and scents are bakery smells—cinnamon, vanilla and citrus scents, and flowers. My current rotation has candles and wax melts from Nigerian brands like Rekoja and The Green Wick Co.

Scented candles https://www.instagram.com/rekojacandle/

Priced between ₦10, 000 - ₦15, 000. Where to buy: Shop Rekoja.

Step 2: Exfoliate with a Body Scrub

Once the mood is set, it’s time to step into the shower (or your tub) and get started with exfoliation. You can either buy a scrub or make your own. To create a simple and effective homemade sugar scrub, mix half a cup of granulated sugar with half a cup of coconut oil. The sugar will act as a natural exfoliant, while the coconut oil will moisturize your skin.

A full-body scrub is an absolute must for me. I love feeling fresh, smooth and revitalized. Plus, it helps prep your skin for the next steps. I use the Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Body Scrub. I’m constantly looking out for products that are heavy on moisture, it also smells very good.

Dove body scrub https://cocorosey.net/products/crushed-macadamia-rice-milk-body-scrub?_pos=1&_psq=macad&_ss=e&_v=1.0

This scrub’s whipped creamy texture does not leave my skin feeling dry. Where to buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

How to use a body scrub? Start with wet skin, as this will help the scrub glide on more smoothly. Scoop a small amount of the scrub into your hands and begin to massage it into your skin using circular motions. Focus on areas that tend to be rougher, like your elbows, knees, and heels. Take your time here—exfoliating should be a gentle process, not something that leaves your skin feeling raw or irritated.

Step 3: Hair Removal

Next up is hair removal. Rubbing freshly scrubbed, hairless, oiled legs against lightweight fabrics? No words. I’ve recently fallen in love with sugar waxing at home. It’s all-natural and leaves my skin feeling incredibly smooth.

Sugar Wax https://sugarwaxbyaudrey.com/product/small-sugar-wax-kit/

This set includes everything you need. The 200g Sugar Wax Paste is gentle and is paired with the 30ml Aftercare Oil, which soothes and moisturizes. Where to buy: Shop Sugar Wax by Audrey.

But I know that waxing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, if you prefer a less intense option, you can always go for a good old-fashioned shave or even a shaving cream. The key here is to do what makes you feel the most comfortable and confident.

Step 4: Shower

The shower itself is where the magic happens. I like a warm bath, it just feels amazing to step into a warm, steamy shower—it’s like wrapping yourself in a comforting blanket.

Choose a hydrating body wash with a scent you love. Apply it to a sponge or washcloth and work it into a rich lather. The goal here isn’t just to clean your skin but to soak in the sensory experience of the shower. Take your time, and enjoy the feeling of the warm water and the rich lather on your skin.

Step 5: The Full Skincare Routine

This is the time to go all out with your skincare routine. My routine is uncomplicated, starting with my current favourite gentle cleanser, the Uncover Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser, infused with 0.5% Salicylic Acid, Green Tea and African Rice Extract.

Face Cleanser https://uncoverskincare.com/ng/product/green-tea-revitalising-cleanser/

Where to buy: Shop Uncover.

To tone, The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is tried and tested to tackle my acne and hyperpigmentation, as well as my uneven skin texture. However, due to my sensitive skin, I only use it at night to balance my skin’s pH after a long day of wearing makeup and sunscreen.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid https://cocorosey.net/products/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution-240ml

Priced at ₦18,500 (100ml). Where to buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

Then comes the fun part: serums. Your skin needs will determine what serums you may have in your routine. Personally, I layer on some retinol only at night, to compliment the work that the toner does. For the next step, this is optional but let’s not forget the sheet mask. Nothing says “spa day” like lying in bed for 10-20 minutes with a cooling, hydrating mask on.

Uncover Skincare https://uncoverskincare.com/ng/product/i-am-cool-aloe-vera-calming-soothing-sheet-mask/

The Uncover I Am Cool – Aloe Vera Calming & Soothing Sheet Mask is my current go-to. It’s also affordable, priced at ₦4,000 per sheet, making it a good purchase when you’re working with a budget. Where to buy: Uncover Skincare.

Finally, I finish it all off with sunscreen because, yes, even indoors, it’s important to protect your skin from any sneaky rays that might creep in. I’m currently going through a tube of Biore UV Watery Essence SPF 50+. It feels like jelly to the touch, it’s made with water capsules that keep my skin from drying, as well as hyaluronic acid and royal jelly extract for moisture.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/biore-uv-watery-essence-spf-50-pa-50-g-2/

This sunscreen has a natural finish with transparency that fits closely on your skin, It absorbs quickly and does not leave a cast. Where to buy: TOS NG.

Step 5: Lotions and Body Oils

To wrap things up, I layer products on the rest of my body as I do for my face. For lotions, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer has been a staple for the last three years. I use other products in his line, such as the Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser and the Eye Awakening Gel Cream. This lotion is lightweight and oil-free, it does not leave a greasy, sticky residue and it is packed with hyaluronic acid to keep skin rich with moisture.

To seal in all that moisture and keep my skin glowing, the Arami Glow Oil is the final step. It comes in three scents and an unscented version for sensitive skin. The Vanilla Spice is my go-to.

https://aramiessentials.com/product/glow-oil/

There’s something about massaging oil into my skin that feels incredibly nurturing and indulgent. Plus, it leaves me smelling amazing for hours afterwards. It’s priced between ₦4,400 – ₦23,100. Where to buy: Arami Essentials.

