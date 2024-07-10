No electricity? Keep your phone charged all week with these power banks

Power banks are an essential alternative energy source when electricity is out or when you are in a location without access to electricity. In Africa, having a reliable power bank is crucial, especially one that can last for an extended period.

Here are some power banks that can last a week:

The Anker 733

Pulse Nigeria

This is a versatile power bank that can charge multiple devices, including the iPhone 15 and Chromebook or small laptops. It features a wall plug, making it a versatile option for charging multiple devices on a wall.

The built-in battery has a capacity of 10,000 mAh, enough to charge an iPhone 15 twice and a Galaxy S23 Ultra once. The power bank has two USB-C ports, capable of 65W charging when plugged into a wall outlet or 30W when the battery is running, and a USB-A port for legacy devices.

See the price in Nigeria here.

The Anker Prime series

Pulse Nigeria

The Anker Prime series of power banks namely 27650mAh Power Bank (250W) and the 20,000mAh Power Bank (200W), is designed for those who love and need power banks. The 27K mAh battery can power a MacBook Pro or any big laptop, with its USB-C ports capable of 140W of power individually and 250W divided between two USB-C and one USB-A port.

The Anker Prime also features a built-in display with detailed information about the power going out or coming into the power bank, as well as an Anker app with a Find My feature. The power bank can charge an iPhone 15 more than five times and a Galaxy S23 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery three-and-a-half times.

The Oraimo Traveller 3 Vision 27000mAh

Pulse Nigeria

This is a top-rated power bank with a 27000mAh capacity, offering 12W fast charging. It features dual outputs, including an AniFast output, and has three input ports: lightning, Type-C, and micro USB.

It also features dual USB-A outputs and an LED flashlight. It can power the iPhone 13 five times, the S9 five times, and the iPad Air 2 Pro three times. The device is shaped like a brick and has stable voltage and circuit protection to withstand overcharging.

You can get it here.

The New Age FC50P 50000 PD Power Bank

Pulse Nigeria

With optimised charging for a variety of devices, the New Age FC50P 50000 PD Power Bank provides three weeks' worth of power for USB-C devices. With its four-fold protection technology, it is safeguarded against overload, overheating, and short circuits. Charging your phone with the two-way Type-C port takes little more than three hours, which is twice as quick as a regular power bank.

Additionally, the power bank has a 22.5W high-speed charging feature that helps users quickly charge USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops.

See the price here.