Must-Have Desk Essentials for the Modern 9-5 Babe

We ran a poll and the results are in—from work essentials like laptops and notepads to comfort items like scented candles and water bottles, Pulse Picks reader curate their spaces with style and care.

Here are some tried-and-true desk essentials:

1. Notebooks

“My notepad is my saviour. I have three separate notebooks because I don't want to miss anything,” one reader said.

If you like to make lists, jot down your big ideas, or take notes during back-to-back meetings, a notebook is your go-to for capturing your ideas and bringing them into the physical world. Start your day right with a beautiful planner. Pick one with a layout that suits your style—Nigerian bookstore, Rovingheights stocks journals and notebooks with daily, monthly or yearly views.

2. Water Bottles

Keeping water bottles or stylish mugs for your coffee or tea on your desk encourages you to drink more water and keeps you energized. A good water bottle is lightweight but durable, easy to clean, reasonably priced and can hold as much water as you need.

3. Lip Balm/Gloss

“Before every meeting, I check myself in the Google Meet preview screen and put on some lip gloss. I like to know that I look good. Also, looking moisturised on camera gives me an extra boost of confidence,” another reader says.

For lip balms, Nivea has an affordable range for those who like clear sheen or tinted moisture. The Nivea Original Lip Balm (get 5% off here!) is made with natural oils and shea butter that keeps lips moisturized for hours. It also comes in Blackberry Shine, Fruity Watermelon Shine, Strawberry Shine and Hydro Care.

4. Headphones/Bluetooth Speakers

“I listen to a lot of music when I work,” a reader said, “I currently use wireless headphones from Oraimo. They are small, the batteries last and they fit my ears. I had these other headphones, I didn't like the weight of it on my head and ears.”

Using speakers or headphones can boost your productivity whether you’re listening to music or speaking during team meetings and presentations, making them a versatile and valuable addition to any workspace. These wireless earbuds, priced under N20,000, offer up to eight hours of playtime with an additional 32 hours from its case

5. Comfort Items

Personal touches make your workspace a place you enjoy spending time in. This could be a favourite scented candle, a desk toy (or a stress ball), or even a house plant.

“I have candles sometimes. It keeps my entire space smelling nice and feeling cozy so work feels less stressful,” one reader said. These artistic and minimalist candles, priced under N10,000, at your desk, can create a calming and pleasant atmosphere, helping to reduce stress and increase focus.

For a smoke-free workstation, you can opt for wax melts or diffusers. Wax melts, paired with ceramic burners and tea candles, allow you to try out various scents instead of single full candles. Mint Organic Care retails between four and ten of their best-selling fragrances in 20-gram soy wax squares, reasonably priced under N10,000.