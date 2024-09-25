Our Favourite Niacinamide Products Under ₦20,000

Acne Treatment: Niacinamide helps regulate oil production and minimize enlarged pores, making it a fantastic choice for those battling acne-prone skin. It reduces redness and irritation, promoting a clearer complexion.

Hyperpigmentation Reduction: This vitamin also helps fade dark spots and even out skin tone by inhibiting the transfer of melanin to skin cells. It's a gentle way to combat hyperpigmentation without the harshness of some other treatments.

Anti-Aging: Niacinamide is effective at addressing signs of aging by boosting collagen production. This results in firmer, more youthful-looking skin and helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin Barrier Protection: By enhancing the skin's natural barrier function, niacinamide helps retain moisture and protect against environmental stressors, including UV damage.

Now that you know why niacinamide is a skincare essential, here are our top picks that feature this superstar ingredient:

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

This budget-friendly serum combines 10% niacinamide with 1% zinc to help regulate sebum production and reduce the appearance of blemishes. It’s designed to address the needs of oily and acne-prone skin, promoting a clearer complexion.

Why we love it: The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and layers beautifully under other products, making it perfect for both morning and evening routines. Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

Cosrx The Niacinamide 15 Serum

This potent serum features a high concentration of 15% niacinamide, designed to brighten the skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, and improve overall skin texture. It helps regulate sebum production, making it ideal for those prone to acne and oily skin.

The formula also includes other beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid to enhance hydration, keeping the skin plump and moisturized. Its non-irritating formula makes it suitable for sensitive skin, allowing for daily use without causing breakouts or irritation.

Price: ₦15,400. Where to Buy: Shop BuyBetter.

''I’d say the Cosrx niacinamide serum is exactly the thing my face needed. I’ve been using it for just over three weeks now and he done major thing i can say it has done for my face ia reduce my acne breakouts which was a serious battle I was fighting . I was initially worried about using it cause I have very sensitive skin but so far I haven’t had any reactions,'' says Pulse Picks' Creative Lead, Dammy. It’s supposed to also fade dark spots but I haven’t seen any visible changes in that area yet, but let’s see how my face is two months from now. But I think this has been the best addition to my skincare routine.''

Best for: Individuals looking to target hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and acne. It’s particularly well-suited for oily and combination skin types due to its lightweight nature and oil-controlling properties.

Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner

This brightening toner combines niacinamide with other skin-loving ingredients like licorice root extract and willow bark to help refine pores, balance oil production, and brighten uneven skin tone. It gently exfoliates dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and more radiant complexion while providing hydration.

The Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner is praised for its lightweight formula that absorbs quickly, making it an excellent addition to both morning and evening skincare routines. Price: ₦16,840. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4.

This product works for anyone looking to brighten their complexion, minimize the appearance of pores, and achieve a more even skin tone. It’s particularly beneficial for those with oily or combination skin types who want a gentle exfoliating product that hydrates and brightens without stripping the skin.

TIAM Vita B3 Source Niacinamide Serum & Arbutin Serum

This serum combines niacinamide (5%) with arbutin, a naturally occurring compound known for its brightening properties. Together, they work to reduce hyperpigmentation, even out skin tone, and improve overall skin clarity. The formula is designed to hydrate the skin while promoting a more radiant complexion, making it effective for addressing dark spots and dullness.

This serum suits all skin types, especially sensitive and combination skin, as it provides hydration and soothing benefits while effectively addressing pigmentation concerns. Price: ₦12,900. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty.

For a quick and easy skincare step that brightens and hydrates, the TIAM Vita B3 Mist Toner is a lightweight mist packed with niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and vitamin C to tackle dark spots, redness, and dullness.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide

Propolis is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to soothe and heal the skin, while niacinamide works to brighten the complexion, reduce dark spots, and improve skin texture. Together, they create a powerful formula that hydrates, revitalizes, and enhances the overall glow of the skin.

The Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum’s lightweight, gel-like texture that absorbs quickly into the skin, providing instant hydration without a greasy feel.

The blend of propolis and niacinamide not only helps to brighten but also calms inflammation and minimizes the appearance of pores, making it suitable for a variety of skin types. Price: ₦17,999. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

This serum works for those looking to enhance their skin's radiance while addressing concerns like dullness, uneven skin tone, and sensitivity. It’s particularly beneficial for dry, combination, and sensitive skin types, as the hydrating properties of propolis work to nourish and repair the skin barrier.