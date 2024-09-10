Clusters Lashes: Here’s All You Need To Know

Cluster lashes are small groups of individual lashes that are bundled together in "clusters" or "flares." Unlike single-lash extensions, which are applied one by one to each natural lash, cluster lashes allow you to apply several lashes at once, speeding up the process. They offer a fuller, more voluminous look compared to strip lashes or individual extensions and are often used to achieve a dramatic effect.

Why Start Doing Your Own Lashes?

Lifestyle creator Tiffany, began her lash journey much like many others, on the internet—scrolling through TikTok and thinking, “This looks easy and affordable. Let me try it!” She didn’t overthink it, diving straight into the world of cluster and strip lashes after ordering the basics online. The low cost and flexibility were a major draw.

She still loves semi-permanent lashes but found her sensitive eyes made it hard to keep them in long enough to make the cost worth it. That's where clusters came in.

“Clusters are fast to install. I can literally slap them on and go, and still look put together,” Tiffany says. The key to making them last? A good bond and seal. “That’s all you need. My bond and seal from AliExpress have been great.”

For those wanting a simple, no-fuss routine, Tiffany recommends sticking with the basics—lashes, bond, seal, and tweezers. As for brands, she’s flexible. “I don’t have specific brands. I just check the reviews to see the quality and go with that.” When it comes to strip lashes, she prefers them for makeup days, appreciating the flexibility of removing them when she's done.

Must-Have Tools for DIY Lashes

Whether you’re all about those cluster lashes for a glam look or prefer the quick fix of strip lashes, here are the essential tools and products you’ll need:

Lashes

When it comes to cluster lashes, these are perfect for anyone who wants a more customizable, voluminous look. You can build them up or keep it subtle, depending on the occasion. Cluster lashes come in various lengths and volumes, so you can mix and match them to create a look that’s tailored to you.

eye lashes https://ardelllashes.com.ng/product/duralash-individual-lashes-knot-free-double-flares-medium/

These come in various lengths and volumes, allowing you to customize your look. They’re perfect for when you want a fuller, more dramatic effect. Where to buy: Shop Ardell Price: ₦3,900.

Lash Bond and Seal

For cluster lashes, having a lash bond and seal in your kit is a game changer. The bond keeps the individual clusters firmly in place, while the seal locks everything down, giving you the longevity you need. With the right bond and seal combination, your cluster lashes can stay intact for several days without budging.

Tweezers

When it comes to applying both cluster and strip lashes, tweezers are non-negotiable. A pair of precision tweezers will give you the control needed to place each lash accurately, ensuring they sit perfectly along your lash line. Cotton buds help with cleaning up excess glue or making small adjustments. You’ll also want to keep micellar water around for the removal process, especially for strip lashes.

https://cocorosey.net/products/water-boost-micellar-cleansing-water?_pos=4&_psq=micellar&_ss=e&_v=1.0

This toner effectively cleanses and removes impurities and makeup from the face, it also will help dissolve the glue gently without damaging your natural lashes. Where to buy: Shop Coco Rosey. Price: ₦5,500

For ease, a full lash kit includes everything you need from the lashes and adhesive to applicator tools, and sometimes even a bond and seal for clusters. Brands like Lashsecret.ng retail full sets for under ₦30,000.

It’s a convenient, all-in-one package that ensures you won’t miss any essentials. buying a full set can save money compared to purchasing each item separately, especially with higher-quality products.

Plus, full sets are designed to work together, so you won’t have to worry about mismatched products. For beginners, they also simplify the learning process, providing all you need to practice and perfect your lash application.

What We’ve Learned About DIY Lashes

The biggest lesson from Tiffany’s lash journey? Keep experimenting. From finding the right products to perfecting her technique, she learned that what works for someone else might not work for her.

“Try as many things as you can until you find what works for you. It’s a bit like life,” she jokes.

She approaches applying her lashes with the same laid-back attitude, picking up new skills as she goes along. And yes, she admits, “I look great with most of the things I try—not to toot my own horn (beep beep).”

DIY Cluster Lashes vs. Lash Tech: The Differences

The biggest advantage of DIY lashes? The price.

“Visiting a lash tech is more expensive. Clusters are cheaper, and you don’t have to leave your home,” Tiffany says. But she admits there’s something to be said about the comfort and convenience of lying down at a salon while a lash tech works their magic. However, there’s no escaping the difference in durability.