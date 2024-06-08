Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Recommended articles
The woman, a resident of the Sidenreng Rappang district, had told her husband on Thursday she was going to sell chillies to a collector.
When she failed to return, her husband and relatives initiated a search, village head Suardi Rosi said.
The next morning, a python was discovered near the woman’s abandoned belongings, Rosi said.
Villagers, accustomed to the presence of these formidable predators, killed the snake and cut it open, revealing the woman’s body inside, the village head said.