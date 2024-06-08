ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

News Agency Of Nigeria

Villagers, accustomed to the presence of these formidable predators, killed the snake and cut it open, revealing the woman’s body inside, the village head said.

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours
Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Recommended articles

The woman, a resident of the Sidenreng Rappang district, had told her husband on Thursday she was going to sell chillies to a collector.

When she failed to return, her husband and relatives initiated a search, village head Suardi Rosi said.

The next morning, a python was discovered near the woman’s abandoned belongings, Rosi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers, accustomed to the presence of these formidable predators, killed the snake and cut it open, revealing the woman’s body inside, the village head said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter