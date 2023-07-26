ADVERTISEMENT
What is going on in Niger?

Ima Elijah

Niger President held by disgruntled Presidential Guard amidst ECOWAS condemnation

Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger [Guardian]
Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger [Guardian]

This unfolding situation has drawn condemnation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which refers to it as an "attempted coup." ECOWAS urges the "plotters" to release President Bazoum immediately and without conditions.

  • The tense events began when members of the Presidential Guard blocked access to the president's residence and offices.
  • Despite failed negotiations, they remain adamant about keeping President Bazoum in their custody. Consequently, the army has intervened and given the guards an ultimatum to defuse the situation.
  • The Guard attempted, unsuccessfully, to garner support from the national armed forces and the national guard.
  • The presidency warned that the army and national guard were prepared to take action against the Presidential Guard if they did not change their stance.
  • The president and his family were reported to be safe.
  • The exact reason behind the Presidential Guard's discontent has not been disclosed.
  • There have been no reports of abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic remains normal, as reported by an AFP journalist.
  • As of now, access to the presidential complex in Niamey remains blocked
Bazoum, a staunch ally of France, took office in 2021, taking on the daunting challenge of leading a country burdened by poverty and a history of chronic instability.

Niger has experienced four coups since gaining independence from France in 1960, as well as several other attempts to seize power. There was an attempted coup just days before President Bazoum's inauguration in April 2021.

Beyond the political turmoil, Niger faces daunting challenges such as widespread poverty and the presence of jihadist groups. These groups have launched campaigns from neighboring countries, resulting in significant humanitarian consequences and economic strain.

Notably, the United States and France have provided military training and logistical support to Niger's armed forces. France, in particular, uses Niger as a crucial hub for its anti-jihadist operations in the Sahel region.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

