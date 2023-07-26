ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We won’t tolerate it  —  Tinubu reacts to coup attempt in Niger Republic

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger Republic.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}

Coup attempt is reportedly ongoing in the country as disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]
President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would not allow any situation that would incapacitate the democratically-elected government of the country.

The president who emerged as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS earlier in July, said that Nigeria would ensure the country’s democracy is not truncated.

The statement reads in part, “Information filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.”

The President also said he’s already in talks with other African leaders to “protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.”

He maintained that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government of the country, adding that West African leaders would not waiver or flinch on their stand to defend and preserve constitutional order in Niger Republic.

Bayo Wahab

