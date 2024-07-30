ADVERTISEMENT
Videos show intense moment when gang ambushed Haiti PM's hospital visit

Denis Mwangi

A gun-wielding gang ambushed the general hospital during Haiti PM's visit but were held off by the multi national support mission which includes Kenyan police officers.

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince
Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince
  • Gun-wielding gangs ambushed the general hospital during Haiti PM's visit
  • Multinational support mission, including Kenyan police officers, held off the gangs and evacuated the Prime Minister
  • Haitian authorities and international partners are working to restore order and reopen the hospital

In a dramatic turn of events, Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille was urgently evacuated from the State University Hospital of Haiti (HUEH) in Port-au-Prince on Monday, July 29 2024.

The evacuation occurred as gangs ambushed the hospital during Conille's visit, an area that had been under gang control until recently.

The situation escalated rapidly, with videos capturing vehicles speeding away from the hospital amidst the sound of gunfire.

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille convoy at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince
Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille convoy at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince

The hospital had been a focal point of violence, with gang activity causing significant disruption to the healthcare services in the region.

However, the situation quickly deteriorated as gangs attempted to retake the hospital, leading to a tense standoff with security forces.

The Multinational Support Mission, which includes officers from Kenya, played a crucial role in securing the area and ensuring the safe evacuation of the Prime Minister.

Videos from the scene show government vehicles leaving the area at a high speed as gun shots continue to rent the air.

The security forces also helped save the lives of journalists who had been assigned to cover the visit.

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille convoy at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince
Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille convoy at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince

Haitian authorities, along with international partners, are working to restore order and reopen the hospital.

The facility, which served about 1,500 patients daily before its closure, is vital for the local community, especially as it provides essential healthcare services that are otherwise inaccessible to many Haitians.

READ: Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

This incident is a stark reminder of the volatile situation in Haiti, where gangs control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

The international community's involvement, particularly the Kenyan police, signals a concerted effort to support Haiti in reclaiming and rebuilding critical infrastructure.

As the situation develops, the world watches closely, hoping for a resolution that will restore peace and stability to the troubled nation.

Watch the videos of what happened below.

