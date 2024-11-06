ADVERTISEMENT
US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House return

Segun Adeyemi

Trump’s win came after key victories in Pennsylvania and Alaska, propelling him to the necessary electoral threshold.

Former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.Getty Images
Nearly four years after his dramatic exit from Washington, Trump is poised to make history as the first U.S. president in over a century to lose and then regain the presidency. The last leader to do so was Grover Cleveland in 1892.

READ ALSO: Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent and current Vice President, held 194 confirmed electoral votes compared to Trump’s 265 before the final states were called.

“The journey back to the White House has been tough, but America spoke,” Trump declared in a post-election statement, citing the strong voter turnout in traditionally Republican areas as a deciding factor.

Trump's campaign proved resilient, with wins in pivotal states like Georgia and North Carolina and a breakthrough in the Democrats' “blue wall” of traditionally liberal states.

READ ALSO: Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president

The former president has also outlined his primary objectives for the next four years, including an ambitious large-scale deportation programme, additional import tariffs, and further tax cuts similar to those he implemented in 2017.

At age 78, Trump is expected to pursue significant policy shifts, with some proposals likely to spark controversy, especially regarding transgender rights.

His successful comeback underlines his lasting impact on American politics, setting the stage for an eventful second term in office.

