Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president

Segun Adeyemi

With marijuana reform at the forefront of Harris’s platform, tomorrow’s election outcome could signal a significant shift in US marijuana policy, depending on voters’ response to her proposal.

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would legalise recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry. [Getty Images]
Vice President Kamala Harris said she would legalise recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry. [Getty Images]

Harris, who assumed her candidacy after President Joe Biden stepped down in July, shared this promise on her social media account, stating her commitment to reform.

“I will legalize recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming her focus on social and economic reform through marijuana legalisation.

If elected, Harris faces the challenge of delivering on her marijuana reform agenda, which includes dismantling existing legal hurdles and enabling economic participation in the marijuana sector.

Legalisation advocates have long called for federal reforms to the current marijuana policy, citing benefits for criminal justice reform and economic growth.

Harris’s promise has earned her support from various American celebrities, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande, whose endorsements have brought her campaign further into the public eye.

This backing from cultural icons could strengthen her appeal, particularly among younger voters and proponents of marijuana reform.

The Democratic candidate faces a tough battle against Republican opponent and former president Donald Trump.

With marijuana reform at the forefront of Harris's platform, tomorrow's election outcome could signal a significant shift in US marijuana policy, depending on voters' response to her proposal.

