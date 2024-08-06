Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia

The 40-year-old man had gone missing in a suspected crocodile attack near the Annan River Bridge in Far North Queensland on Saturday afternoon.

“A formal identification process is underway however it is believed that the remains were that of a missing 40-year-old New South Wales man,” Queensland police said in a statement.

“Further testing will be conducted to determine a positive identity.”

Police added that the search and rescue operation for the missing man was suspended. Earlier, on Monday, local media quoted a spokesman for the Queensland Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation as saying that a large crocodile “believed to be responsible for the fatal attack on the man was humanely euthanised.”

The reptile, measuring almost five metres in length, was spotted around 4 kilometres from where the man went missing and recognised due to distinctive markings on its snout. The crocodile was said to be decades old.

Australian media reported that the man was at the popular fishing spot with his wife and children. Authorities were also investigating reports on social media that people were seen feeding crocodiles near the scene of the accident.