ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

Ima Elijah

His decision to seek a 4th term follows controversial constitutional amendments.

Paul Kagame
Paul Kagame

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Jeune Afrique, a French-language news magazine, President Kagame confirmed his candidacy, stating, "Yes, I am indeed a candidate."

The 65-year-old leader, who has ruled Rwanda with a firm hand for 23 years (since 2000), expressed gratitude for the trust Rwandans have placed in him, vowing to continue serving them for as long as he is able.

This announcement comes after months of speculation and anticipation as President Kagame had remained tight-lipped about his intentions. His decision to seek another term follows controversial constitutional amendments that allowed him to extend his presidency beyond the previously established term limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Kagame, a former rebel chief, has been the de facto leader of Rwanda since the end of the devastating 1994 genocide that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands. During his tenure, he has been credited with spearheading the country's remarkable recovery and development, transforming Rwanda into one of Africa's success stories.

Recall, the Rwandan government earlier this year synchronised the dates for both parliamentary and presidential elections, setting the stage for a pivotal political event next August.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Groom Mohammed Boudad stands with his wife, Habiba Ajdir, inside their house that was damaged in the aftermath of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, in Kettou village, Morocco September 12, 2023. [REUTERS/Emilie Madi]

How pre-wedding party saved Moroccan villagers from deadly quake

Earthquakes lead to loss of lives and properties [Wikipedia]

These 5 countries are most prone to earthquakes

Will you be getting any of the iphone 15 series? [Tech Viral]

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

President Bola Tinubu delivered his first address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States. [The Whistler]

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs