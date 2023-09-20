President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

In an exclusive interview with Jeune Afrique, a French-language news magazine, President Kagame confirmed his candidacy, stating, "Yes, I am indeed a candidate."

The 65-year-old leader, who has ruled Rwanda with a firm hand for 23 years (since 2000), expressed gratitude for the trust Rwandans have placed in him, vowing to continue serving them for as long as he is able.

This announcement comes after months of speculation and anticipation as President Kagame had remained tight-lipped about his intentions. His decision to seek another term follows controversial constitutional amendments that allowed him to extend his presidency beyond the previously established term limits.

President Kagame, a former rebel chief, has been the de facto leader of Rwanda since the end of the devastating 1994 genocide that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands. During his tenure, he has been credited with spearheading the country's remarkable recovery and development, transforming Rwanda into one of Africa's success stories.