A virtual meeting held by a South African parliamentary committee has just gone horribly wrong.

The call was hacked and the Speaker was insulted for her troubles.

BBC reports that the programming committee's session had just started on the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020, when pornographic images appeared on the screen and a male voice hurled insults at Speaker Thandi Modise, who was chairing the session.

The outraged speaker exclaimed that the incident was exactly why she opposed virtual meetings.

"This is exactly what I said about Zoom!" Ms Modise is quoted as saying by Times Live website.

Members of Parliament described the incident as “sick” and “disturbing."

Parliamentary technicians had to create a new link where MPs then joined in for the continuation of the meeting.

Oh dear!

Zoom meetings have become the fad worldwide as the novel coronavirus forces everyone to work and learn from home.