Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sole occupant of the helicopter was confirmed dead at the scene and forensic investigations are underway to formally identify them.

Pilot dies after helicopter collides with Australian hotel rooftop [Yahoo]

Queensland police said that emergency services were called to the hotel in Cairns, in north-eastern Australia, around 1:50 am following reports a twin-engine helicopter had crashed into the roof.

Australian police said in a statement that the resulting impact caused a fire on top of the hotel; however, the building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no casualties. The sole occupant of the helicopter was confirmed dead at the scene and forensic investigations were underway to formally identify them.

Police said that an exclusion zone had been declared in the area and the Forensic Crash Unit and Australian Transport Safety Bureau would prepare a report for the Coroner. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

