No food, no fuel – Israel imposes complete siege on Gaza

Ima Elijah

The impact on civilians has been devastating, with both sides paying a high price.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

This action comes after Israel formally declared war on Sunday, signaling the potential for even greater conflict and the looming possibility of a ground assault into Gaza.

The intense bombardment, as reported by Al Jazeera, has forced more than 120,000 people to flee their homes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The situation on the ground remains precarious as Israeli tanks and drones closely guard openings in the border fence, aiming to prevent further infiltrations into their territory.

Israel and Egypt have maintained various levels of blockade on Gaza since 2007 when Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces.

Despite international concerns, Israeli authorities have defended their actions, asserting control over their border communities. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesman, addressed the media, revealing that although there have been some isolated incidents early Monday, October 09, 2023, there is no active fighting in the communities at this stage. However, he cautioned that there might still be terrorists in the region, stating the need for heightened vigilance.

According to reports from the Associated Press, approximately 700 people have been killed in Israel, while nearly 500 have lost their lives in Gaza. The Israeli military has confirmed striking over 1,000 targets in Gaza, including airstrikes that leveled significant portions of Beit Hanoun, a town located in the enclave's northeast corner.

Ima Elijah

