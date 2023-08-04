Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

He warns that if the coup leaders remain in power, jihadist attacks could escalate, and Russia's influence in the region could grow. The plea comes ahead of a looming deadline set by other West African countries, threatening military action against the coup leaders.

In an opinion essay published in The Washington Post on Thursday, August 03, 2023, President Bazoum, still being held captive, expressed his deep concern about the current situation in Niger. He accused the military junta of attempting to overthrow democracy in the country and highlighted the risk posed by extremist groups.

International allies suspend ties with Niger

The situation has already led to partial suspensions of ties with Niger by the United States and some European countries, which heavily affects a country dependent on foreign aid.

The public in Niger has already faced challenges, including power cuts and cash shortages, due to economic sanctions imposed by neighboring countries in response to the coup.

Humanitarian aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars could be at risk, further exacerbating the plight of Niger, one of the world's poorest nations with a population of 25 million.

Despite being removed from power nine days ago, Bazoum has refused to formally resign. Along with his family, he is being held in his private residence by members of his own presidential guard. During his detention, he has managed to communicate with world leaders, including Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and President Emmanuel Macron of France, seeking their support.

However, the situation remains precarious as senior Nigerien diplomats and close advisers have gone silent due to a wave of arrests of government officials and party members following the coup attempt.

ECOWAS tries to intervene

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given a deadline to the coup leaders to return power by Monday, July 31, 2023, with several countries prepared to take military action if Niger does not return to democratic rule.

Despite the gravity of the situation, many experts believe that a military intervention is unlikely in the short term, and it is doubtful that President Bazoum will be reinstated to power.

Niger's recent stability and economic growth under Bazoum's leadership, as well as its partnerships with the United States and Europe, have set it apart from some of its neighboring countries, which have shifted towards Russia.

President Bazoum also raised concerns about neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and Mali, which are run by military officials and are facing significant security challenges.

He accused them of employing "criminal Russian mercenaries" from the Wagner Group, potentially threatening regional security and human rights.