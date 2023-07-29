ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Russia will also assist in opening new African embassies and consulates in Russia.

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made the announcement at the Russia-Africa Summit where he also met Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima [Punch]
Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made the announcement at the Russia-Africa Summit where he also met Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima [Punch]

Recommended articles

Putin spoke at the plenary session of the second Russia–Africa Summit 2023 holding from July 27 to July 28.

He said Moscow would allocate an additional $90 million for these purposes.

Putin said Russia was advocating expansion of representation of African countries in the UN Security Council and other UN structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Russia and Africa strive to develop cooperation in all areas and strengthen 'honest, open, constructive' partnership.

"Russia will also assist in opening new African embassies and consulates in Russia," he said.

According to him, the reopening of embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea is going as planned.

He said sovereignty was not a one-time achieved state and it must be constantly protected.

Putin also offered assistance to Africa in countering threats such as terrorism, piracy, and transnational crimes adding that it would continue to train personnel from African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that Russian businesses have a lot to offer partners from Africa.

Putin said transition to national currencies and the establishment of transport and logistics chains would contribute to the increase in mutual trade turnover.

"Russia is ready to provide trade preferences to Africa, support the creation of modern production sectors, agricultural sector, and provide assistance through relevant international structures and agencies.

"Russia will always be a responsible international supplier of agricultural products," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

Activist commends Kaduna Governor for appointing 33-yr-old as Accountant General

Activist commends Kaduna Governor for appointing 33-yr-old as Accountant General

Labour’s meeting with FG on subsidy stalls as labour leaders stage a walk out

Labour’s meeting with FG on subsidy stalls as labour leaders stage a walk out

Tinubu promises to support Google's job creation efforts in Nigeria

Tinubu promises to support Google's job creation efforts in Nigeria

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Sanwo-Olu sends list of 39 Commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

Sanwo-Olu sends list of 39 Commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

Tinubu hosts ECOWAS special meeting in Abuja to discuss coup in Niger

Tinubu hosts ECOWAS special meeting in Abuja to discuss coup in Niger

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum arrives for the first day of a European Union- African Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2022.

Niger Republic president's guards detain him in suspected coup

Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger [Guardian]

What is going on in Niger?

Niger Republic Army [Daily news]

Military officially declares coup in the Republic of the Niger

Mouhamed Bazoum

Niger's president Bazoum breaks silence, vows to safeguard democracy