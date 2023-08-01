The two countries issued the warning in a joint statement on Monday, July 31, 2023, days after West African leaders threatened to use force to reinstate Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity… to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history.

“Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” the statement reads in part.

The West African countries said the move by ECOWAS could result in “disastrous consequences” that “could destabilise the entire region”.

The countries also declared ECOWAS economic sanctions against Niger as “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane.”

Following the overthrow of President Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by elements of Niger’s presidential guard, West African leaders gave General Abdourahmane Tiani, the head of the guard to reinstate the president within seven days.