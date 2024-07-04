ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

Nurudeen Shotayo

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali announced their intention to leave ECOWAS in January after several sanctions were imposed on them by the bloc.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

Recommended articles

Touray made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 92nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers in Abuja on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The ECOWAS President said the body hasn't been successful in its attempt to establish a negotiation framework with authorities in the three Sahel countries on their decision to withdraw membership from the community.

The three military juntas in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali announced their intention to exit the regional bloc in a joint statement on January 28, citing the body's alleged deviation from the ideals of its founding fathers and Pan-Africanism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came after months of several sanctions imposed on the trio nations by ECOWAS following the forceful takeover of democratically elected governments in the countries.

However, the regional bloc resolved to bring the aggrieved members back into its fold by easing some of the sanctions on them in February.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president Pulse Nigeria

While the regional body had secured a positive assurance from Guinea on the unity of the community, Touray said Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have yet to give any greenlights despite several attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite our entreaties, in the form of softening of sanctions, invitation of the governments to technical meetings, and request for meetings, we have not yet gotten the right signals from these Member States.

“It has become evident that changes in the international system, which is significantly affecting our member states, are playing a role.

“To this end, we are proposing a Special Summit on the Future of our Community to examine the developments in the world and their impact on our community with a view to re-think our integration in terms of governance, relations with external partners, our Community norms and values, and approach to emerging issues like new technologies, social media and fake news, among others,“ he said.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger exit ECOWAS
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger exit ECOWAS Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Sahel nations have ignored the ECOWAS overtures and continued to fashion a new path for themselves.

In March, they announced plans to form a confederation, marking a significant geopolitical shift in the West African region.

The new project tagged the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), enforced the nations' departure from their colonial ruler, France, and a turn towards closer ties with Russia.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security agencies arrest 2,678 suspects for various offences in June

Security agencies arrest 2,678 suspects for various offences in June

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali not showing interest to return - ECOWAS president

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

We can turn around Nigerian economy in few months - Dangote

Rivers crisis: Appeal Court suffers backlash for dismissing sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Appeal Court suffers backlash for dismissing sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Kanu not bold enough to prove his case in court, Laolu Akande on political solution

Kanu not bold enough to prove his case in court, Laolu Akande on political solution

Ex-Zamfara guber candidate gives reason for incessant banditry in Northwest

Ex-Zamfara guber candidate gives reason for incessant banditry in Northwest

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

NDC parliamentary candidate suspended over sex with constituency secretary's wife

Young Catholic men are now less likely to decide to become priests [Freepik]

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Toyota cars are so often stolen in South Africa that the Japanese manufacturer has started installing anti-theft technology designed specifically for the country [WSJ]

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world