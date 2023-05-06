Here's how you can watch coronation of King Charles III
The coronation ceremony is an important tradition that dates back over 1,000 years.
Though he immediately shed his previous title as the Prince of Wales to assume his place as Britain's next head of state after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022, his new position will be formalised later today at Westminster Abbey.
Like the coronation of his mother, which was the first to be televised on June 2, 1953, King Charles' coronation will be televised across the globe.
Here's how you can watch the coronation live
The coronation ceremony, which is the first in the UK in 70 years, kicks off at 11 am and is scheduled to last for a little under two hours.
It will be streamed live via the royal family's YouTube channel. You can also watch it on BBC and other major networks.
What to expect during the ceremony
The coronation service will begin with the King’s Procession. Vox reports that Charles and his wife, Camilla, will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Inside the Abbey, the ceremony will be led by the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. During the service, expect to hear new pieces of music, commissioned by the King.
The actual coronation involves six stages;
- The recognition, where the King is presented to "the people."
- The oath.
- The anointing.
- The investiture, when the King will wear St. Edward's Crown for the only time in his life.
- The enthronement, where the King leaves the Coronation Chair for the throne.
- The closing procession.
King Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey and head to Buckingham Palace in the 18th-century Gold State Coach. At Buckingham Palace, they will receive a royal salute and three cheers from the military.
There will be festivities throughout the weekend, including a concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 2023, with artists from across the world like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Nigeria's own Tiwa Savage.
The coronation will end with a bank holiday in the UK on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Watch the coronation here:
