Here's how you can watch coronation of King Charles III

Though he immediately shed his previous title as the Prince of Wales to assume his place as Britain's next head of state after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022, his new position will be formalised later today at Westminster Abbey.

Like the coronation of his mother, which was the first to be televised on June 2, 1953, King Charles' coronation will be televised across the globe.

In October 2022, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that Charles' coronation would be taking place on Saturday, May 6, nearly 70 years after his mother's. "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the statement said. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how you can watch the coronation live

The coronation ceremony, which is the first in the UK in 70 years, kicks off at 11 am and is scheduled to last for a little under two hours.

It will be streamed live via the royal family's YouTube channel. You can also watch it on BBC and other major networks.

What to expect during the ceremony

The coronation service will begin with the King’s Procession. Vox reports that Charles and his wife, Camilla, will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official plans for the coronation laid out on the royal website state that Camilla, who became Queen Consort upon the ascension of King Charles, will join her husband on his journey to Westminster Abbey."Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as 'The King's Procession,'" the plan states. Upon arrival, Camilla is set to be the first consort crowned alongside their spouse since Queen Elizabeth's mother, the Queen Mother, was crowned alongside her husband, King George VI. After the ceremony, Camilla will then be known as Queen Camilla. Business Insider USA

Inside the Abbey, the ceremony will be led by the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. During the service, expect to hear new pieces of music, commissioned by the King.

The actual coronation involves six stages;

The recognition, where the King is presented to "the people."

The oath.

The anointing.

The investiture, when the King will wear St. Edward's Crown for the only time in his life.

The enthronement, where the King leaves the Coronation Chair for the throne.

The closing procession.

King Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey and head to Buckingham Palace in the 18th-century Gold State Coach. At Buckingham Palace, they will receive a royal salute and three cheers from the military.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be festivities throughout the weekend, including a concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 2023, with artists from across the world like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Nigeria's own Tiwa Savage.

The coronation will end with a bank holiday in the UK on Monday, May 8, 2023.