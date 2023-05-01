Tiwa Savage will perform at the coronation of British monarch King Charles III

The momentous occasion is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Tiwa Savage will be joining a star-studded lineup of entertainers, including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who are set to provide entertainment for guests during the coronation concert and Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The coronation event marks the official ascension of the monarch, King Charles III, and his Queen Consort, Camilla, to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Tiwa Savage's invitation to perform at the coronation is a remarkable achievement, as she becomes the first Nigerian musician to receive this honour.

Business Insider USA

According to a statement released by the organizers, Tiwa Savage was chosen as one of the select few African artists to perform at the historic coronation concert.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds. We are confident that her performance will add colour and excitement to the event,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT