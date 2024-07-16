RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

More than nine million people were eligible to vote, including two million first-time voters.

Kagame has been president of the country since 2000 [WEF]

With nearly 79% of all votes counted, Kagame has garnered more than 99% of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

His two opponents, the chairman of the Green Party, Frank Habineza, and the independent candidate, Philippe Mpayimana, have both received well under 1%, the electoral commission said.

Kagame has been president of the country since 2000, but has, in practice, been leading Rwanda since 1994.

Back then, as leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), he marched into Rwanda from exile in Uganda and ended the genocide of the Hutu militias against the Tutsi. He was then defence minister and vice president.

Kagame’s party, RPF, is also likely to emerge as the strongest party in the parliamentary elections. There are 670 candidates vying for the 80 seats in parliament. A special feature is that female lawmakers make up a majority in parliament.

Human rights organisations have criticised the persecution of opposition figures in the East African country with a population of over 14 million. The official election results are to be announced by July 27.

